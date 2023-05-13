The world of “Fast and Furious 10” will come to an end after the premiere of “Fast X”… or will it? Vin Diesel launched a substantial comment during the premiere of the film held in Rome. The actor who gives life to dominc toretto was giving an interview when he suddenly revealed what would have been the confirmation of two more films, which in turn would form a trilogy that now it would be the final end for the race car franchise. What did he say and what has Universal Studios confirmed about it?

YOU CAN SEE: Fan of “Fast and Furious”? Website offers $1,000 to watch the entire saga

“Fast and Furious” refuses to end anytime soon

It was said that “Fast and Furious 10” was going to be the end of the saga after more than 20 years of its beginnings. However, a recent comment from Vin Diesel would have changed everything. “I can say this. When making this movie, the studio asked if it could be a two-parter, and after the studio saw this first part, they said ‘Could you make Fast and Furious X, the finale, a trilogy?’“, commented the actor, who was next to Michelle Rodríguez.

Of course, the interviewer’s reaction said it all. “So, Are they confirming right now that we will have a third movie? Wait! Did that just happen?!” The journalist replied as she watched them walk away and held her head. “I might get in trouble,” added the artist who plays Dominic Toretto.

YOU CAN SEE: Jimin from BTS arrives at “Fast and Furious 10”: this is how the k-pop idol looks in the trailer for “Angel Pt.1”

Will there be another trilogy after “Fast and Furious 10”?

It should be noted that, for the moment, Universal Studios has not confirmed anything at all regarding Diesel’s comment, since the film has not yet reached theaters around the world and has just had its premiere at the Rome Coliseum.

“Fast and Furious 10” opens on May 18 in Latin America. Photo: Universal Studios

If true, this would make “Fast and Furious 10” the first film in a trilogy that would finally close the entire story that began in 2001 with the late Paul Walker and that in 2023 receives big names in its ranks like Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and John Cena.

YOU CAN SEE: “Fast X”: when is “Fast and Furious 10” released and how to see the trailer in the United States?

“Fast X” opens next Thursday, May 18 in Latin America and on the 19th of the same month in the United States.

#quotfast #furious #10quot #trilogy #Vin #Diesel #bets #quotFast #Xquot