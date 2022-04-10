Brie Larsonfamous for the interpretation of Captain Marvel / Carol Denvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is poised to join the franchise of Fast and Furiousas announced by Vin Diesel: the actress will be co-star in Fast and Furious 10.

Diesel shared a post on Instagramalong with a selfie taken with Brie Larsonwith the following caption:

Yeah yeah yeah… seeing this angel over my shoulder making me shiver, you can say to yourself “This is Captain Marvel”. There is clearly love and laughter in this image. What you can’t see, however, is that the character will be introduced to you in Fast 10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing he will be in our franchise. Beyond her beauty and his intellect… his Oscar, haha ​​it’s this deep soul that will add something you might not expect but longed for. Welcome to the Brie FAMILY.

Interestingly, Brie Larson herself began campaigning to enter in the franchise of Fast and Furious during press conferences at the beginning of the year.

Please, please, tell everyone that of course I would like to be part of a Fast and Furious movie. I’m obsessed. I love them. I think they are so good. They are so funny. And they made me appreciate the cars… I’m ready to play new characters and whatnot. Whatever it takes, but I’m very down for a crossover moment. I think you have tapped into something that is my true love, so I would be so down.

The Captain Marvel actress had stated, also during the interview, that a crossover between the Avengers and Fast and Furious would have been an idea from billions of dollars. In the second part of her speech, in fact, she had given herself available to play any role that allowed her to participate in the work, and such a crossover would surely have been appreciated by the millions of fans of both franchises, MCU and Fast and Furious.

Expectations are growing more and more for the new Universal film. In addition to Diesel and Larson, they were chosen to appear in the film Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, Daniela Melchior, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang and Ludacris.