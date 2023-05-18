“Fast and Furious 10” will premiere in Mexico, making the country the first to delight in the new adventure of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family. The trailers teased a lot of action, but Jason Momoa promises it will change the status quo of the “Fast & Furious” universe..

Below we share everything you need to know about the release of the film, which is also known as “Fast X”, in theaters.

“Fast and Furious 10” in Mexico: when does it open, at what time and in which theaters are there tickets?

“Fast and Furious 10”, the long-awaited action movie with Vin Diesel, will arrive soon in theaters in Mexico and fans are eager to know how this tenth installment will develop. Like its predecessors, “Fast X,” directed by Louis Leterrier and written by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, hopes to be a box office smash.

If you are a fan of the saga, here is a complete guide on the opening date and time, pre-sale prices and how to buy tickets to enjoy “Fast & furious 10” on the big screen.

When does “Fast and Furious 10” premiere in Mexico?

The film “Fast and Furious 10” will have its premiere in Mexico this wednesday may 17, one day earlier than in the rest of Latin America. As of this date, attendees will be able to find out what will happen in the sequel to “Fast & Furious 9”, which includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodríguez, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, John Cena, among other great actors.

What time does “Fast and Furious 10” premiere in Mexico?

The premiere of “Fast X“in Mexico it will be officially at 7:00 p.m., according to the two largest chains: Cinépolis and Cinemex. Thousands will buy their combos to enjoy this new adventure on the big screen that, once again, will star Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel).

Presale of “Fast and Furious 10” in Cinépolis

To be able to buy pre-sale tickets for “Fast and Furious 10” at Cinépolis, you just have to enter the official website of the Mexican movie chain. Then select the option next releases. Then choose the time you want to attend, the type of ticket and the seat number. Finally, proceed with the payment.

Presale of “Fast and Furious 10” at Cinemex

Just like Cinépolis, Cinemex theaters also have their services for purchasing tickets, either in person at the box office or virtually.

Fast and furious 10 trailer

