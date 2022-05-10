“fast and furious 10″ announced the start of its recordings in April this year and the return of Vin Diesel in his role as Toretto. In addition, the entry of Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel and of Jason Momoa as the new villain of the saga.

Now, a recent US media release has revealed a sequence of images showing a first look at the actor doing a trick on a motorcycle.

Jason Momoa will be the new villain of “Fast and Furious 10”. Photo: AFP

What will “Fast and Furious 10” be about?

Although the plot of the tenth installment is still unknown, it is expected to continue the story seen in “fast and furious 9″, where it was seen that Cipher (Charlize Theron) he avoided, once again, being captured by the group of protagonists.

In addition, the film will be the first of the two final films that will mark the end of “fast and furious”. However, the sequel will continue to be developed.Hobbs&Shaw”.

Official poster of “Fast and Furious 10”. Photo: Instagram @vindiesel

Filtered images of Jason Momoa in “Fast and Furious 10″

The Just Jared medium shared through its social networks the first images that show the actor aboard a motorcycle while climbing some cement stairs.

In addition, it was possible to see the clothing and the frontal appearance that the (still unknown) villain of Jason Momoa.

When is “Fast and Furious 10” released?

The tenth installment of “Fast and Furious” has its premiere scheduled for May 19, 2023 and, according to Deadline, the 11th tape of the saga would have already been confirmed.