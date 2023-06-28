Fassone on the choice of Garcia

“We have to be very cautious because after last year’s transfer market for Napoli, neither I nor anyone predicted the championship that was then played. To date, we have to see that the top teams are looted and, at this very moment, they seem to be weaker than a month ago. As a manager, I say that, staying in the big leagues, Milan, Juve e Naples they also had a corporate change. The only ones who haven’t changed are Inter and Roma who have that small advantage of having more continuity but in these two months all the scenarios can change. Napoli has always seen far and therefore foreseen the transfer of the big names having already ready the substitutes. I don’t know the internal dynamics of Napoli, but I hope the discussion between Giuntoli and the company has not slowed down work in terms of the market. I don’t know how this phase was managed, but knowing De Laurentiis, he must have worked to not suffer too much at this moment.