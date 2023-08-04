Salaries in the Chamber, Fassino: “There is no need to clarify with Schlein”

“I made a speech of truth, I didn’t say anything heretical, perhaps there was in me the ingenuity that these topics could be discussed in a rational and calm way instead, as we have seen, it is not possible”. too.

“I didn’t say that that allowance should be changed or increased. I consider it adequate, I did not complain. I remembered that that salary has one value and not another. The fact that a controversy has arisen baffles me. It wasn’t my intention”. With the secretary Elly Schlein “there was no need to clarify, we didn’t talk about it. I said right away that I would speak in a personal capacity and not in the name of the group”.

Fassino then increases the dose: “It’s time to say that anti-politics is not good for the country. We have reduced the number of parliamentarians, adopted a law that does not allow citizens to choose their own representatives, eliminated public funding for parties, cut annuities, even with retroactive effect. None of this has given us a stronger policy.”

