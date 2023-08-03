“I did a truth operation. I told my colleagues that what we perceive is far from the disproportionate figures that are often communicated”. To the microphones of Tg1, the deputy of the Pd Piero Fassino returns to the controversy that saw him protagonist yesterday in the Chamber in the Chamber, where the exponent dem waved his salary slip as a parliamentarian branding as “commonplace” the fact that the deputies enjoy of “gold salaries”.

Does Pd secretary Elly Schlein dissociate? “I had already said that I was speaking in a personal capacity”, Fassino points out. And when asked if he would do it again, Fassino expresses some perplexity: “I was naive. I thought it could be reasoned. Instead, in this country it has now become difficult to think”.