Not golden salary? Various allowances and reimbursements must be added. It reaches 13 thousand euros

It is causing a lot of controversy the phrase by Piero Fassino on the salaries of deputies. According to the Fatto Quotidiano, however, there are no items to add to the “non-golden” earnings and salary of 4718 euros per month. “The figure quoted refers only to the parliamentary allowance. Then all the benefits that are added are missing. One of these omitted items is the per diem allowance for each member of Parliament.”

As Il Fatto Quotidiano explains, “since 2010, the Chamber has awarded 3,503.11 euros per month for those who have to bear the costs of accommodation in the capital to preside over the work in the classroom. If the deputy does not appear at the sittings, the sum is reduced by 206.58 euros for each day of absence from voting”. But the deputy who participates in at least 30 percent of the votes cast during the day is considered present.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF FASSINO’S SPEECH ON THE PAYMENTS OF PARLIAMENTARIANS

Il Fatto Quotidiano continues: “There are also travel allowances. Although the deputies already have at their disposal the cards for free movement on motorways, railways, sea and air routes on the national territory, a further quarterly reimbursement of 3,323.70 euros is envisaged for travel between Rome-Fiumicino airport and Montecitorio. To these benefits, it adds also the reimbursement of expenses for the “exercise of the mandate”, also known as the Fund for parliamentary activity, a sum equal to 3,690 euros per month (already reduced by 500 euros in 2010)”.

It’s not all: “For telephone expenses, a reimbursement of 1,200 euros per year is also foreseen. To which are added another 400 euros per month of supplementary health care “, concludes the Fact. In short, the all-inclusive total is around 13 thousand euros.

However, Fassino tried to explain himself in a note that followed the controversy surrounding his speech to the chamber. “In the face of reactions following my speech in the Chamber, I repeat for further clarification that, after deducting the national and local tax levies and the social security portion from the gross indemnity, the net monthly indemnity that each deputy receives is 4,718 euros. It is certainly a good allowance, but not corresponding to the often circulated astronomical figures.

“Each deputy – says Fassino – is then paid a Fund for parliamentary activity of 3,610 euros which, as far as I’m concerned, I use entirely for the compensation of my two parliamentary collaborators. Finally, each deputy receives a monthly per diem of 3,500 euros which, as far as I’m concerned, I donate to the national and Veneto Democratic Party in the amount of 2,500 euros to support political activities, using the remaining 1,000 euros to cover expenses for parliamentary activities (subscriptions, travel and initiatives). As can be deduced from this accurate and verifiable report – concludes Fassino – the resources that a deputy receives do not represent an undue form of enrichment, but support for political and parliamentary activity”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

