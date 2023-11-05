In modern cooking onions firmly occupy the position of a base ingredient for classic recipes . In addition to the well-known onions, Yalta red and young green onions, leek, shallot, sibulet and even exotic anzur have settled in our culinary arsenal over the past 30 years. Newcomers came to us not alone, but together with popular dishes typical of various national cuisines. Izvestia found out what role different onions play in the gastronomic traditions of different countries and in which dishes they are best revealed.

What is the secret of onion success

The popularity of onions is largely due to the versatility of flavors that arise from different methods of preparing them. If you look at the menu of any restaurant and glance at the hot dishes section, onions will be present in almost all positions presented. In some dishes its presence will be obvious, but in others only a taste will remain. Onions are necessarily present in most side dishes, sauces, as well as all kinds of broths commonly used by chefs .

Photo: Getty Images/Portland Press Herald

“Onions have penetrated so deeply into gastronomy that it is absolutely impossible to do without them today,” Andrei Khokhlov, chef of the Folk restaurant, explains to Izvestia. — The classic beef tartare recipe contains shallots. A salad with fresh tomatoes and cucumbers always comes with red or Yalta onions. Tender leek is useful where you want a light and subtle taste. Finally, onions are the base for all broths, and we find them as a frying ingredient in 90% of dishes .

According to the expert, today onions are even used in desserts, since with certain preparation they can be used to obtain a caramel-marmalade mass containing a sufficient amount of sugar.

What onions are used in cuisines of different countries

Probably the most popular onion dish is the classic French soup, which is prepared in strong beef broth with butter and a mixture of shallots, leeks and onions with the obligatory addition of thyme.

— In Central Asia, onions are most often used. It is put in large quantities into the filling for samsa, and is also added to other dishes for taste and juiciness,” says Akbar Kodirov, chef of the SIXTY restaurant, who was born and raised in Tajikistan. — A lot of onions are used when preparing pilaf, shurpa, lagman, manti. If we talk about red onion, then the one that is found in Central Asia is very different from that growing in Russia . There it is pungent and is used for treatment in folk medicine.

See also China: restrictions on schools and restaurants after increase in covid cases Photo: Getty Images/Fiona Goodall

According to the chef of the Uzbekistan restaurant, Pavel Panteta, the originality of Central Asian cuisine lies precisely in the fact that in almost every dish you can feel the onion accent. Cold appetizers will definitely contain a significant amount of Crimean, white, red or green onions. Hot dishes, especially pilaf, always contain a lot of onions. This product acts as a spice and gives food an expressive taste and memorable aroma.

Chef of the Israeli cuisine bistro Saviv Ilya Cherkashin shared the observation that Israelis have a special gastronomic addiction to leeks . It is often prepared at home, usually baked or simmered in a sauce and then served as a side dish. Along with fresh vegetables and olives, red onions or a few green onions are always offered with hummus. Red is usually used without heat treatment and goes into salads and appetizers or finely chopped to serve with kebabs or kebabs. White and turnip are stewed, baked with labneh, stuffed, simmered, added to minced meats and marinades.

— In Chinese cuisine, leeks are most often used, or in extreme cases, spring onions. . Onions are used less often, as the taste of the dish can completely change,” Zhang Xianchen, the chef of the “Kitaiskaya Gramota” restaurant, explained to Izvestia. — You can replace onions in Chinese dishes with shallots and cabbage bulbs or use leeks.

According to the chef of another famous Chinese restaurant Mr. Lee Lee Zhang, onion is one of the three key ingredients of Chinese cuisine along with ginger and garlic. Most often, our interlocutor works with onions, green onions and leeks, adding them to almost every dish. According to the canons of Chinese gastronomy, Sichuan beef and chicken go well with green onions, and pork ears, gizzards and Peking duck are perfectly complemented by leeks.

See also Emirates Food Bank signs partnership agreements with international companies at Gulfood 2022 Photo: Getty Images/Portland Press Herald

“Onions take fourth place in the ranking of products most often used in Italian cuisine,” explains Christian Lorenzini, chef of the Christian signature restaurant. — The most valuable is the red onion from Tropea. It is more expensive than others, but it is sweet and tender and is great for cold dishes. And since in Italy we work only with seasonal products, you can only find it from May to October.

As the Italian chef said, leeks occupy a more specific place in his country, because they differ from other varieties not only in taste, but also in shape, and therefore are often used to serve or decorate dishes. Shallots began to actively spread in Italy only in the last 10 years. after being featured on the popular TV show MasterChef Italia. Many began to use shallots instead of onions and white ones, as they are more delicate and less aggressive onions. . It is juicier and sweeter than classic varieties. Even in its raw form, shallots will not distract from the main taste of the dish, but will only add aroma.

— Italians have local varieties of onions at their top. For example, they love the sweet red onions from Certaldo and also the Belendina onions , somewhat similar to our Yalta one,” Alexander Chelmakin, chef of the Italian restaurant Nome, explained to Izvestia. — They also like Borretana boiled onions – small, tasty and tender. It is usually served with vinegar and olive oil as an independent dish or as a side dish.

Where to try interesting dishes with onions

For many years, onions and carrots were an additional ingredient for main dishes. But in the last 3-4 years, many famous European restaurants have begun to promote onions as an independent dish. It began to be baked and caramelized and served in the center of the plate in the form of a certain glaze or sauce. The trend is increasingly spreading throughout the world and is already observed in Russia. We have selected several interesting dishes with an onion accent that can be found in domestic restaurants.

See also Spain temporarily eliminates VAT on food to alleviate shortages for families Photo: Getty Images/Carlos Osorio

Atypical French onion soup can be ordered at the Rouge bistro bar (Moscow). It is infused with kombu broth and miso paste with the addition of Gruyere cheese.

Onion soup with kombu broth Photo: Rouge

Champ Bistro (Moscow) prepares onion soup for those who don’t like to eat boiled onions. Caramelized onions are boiled in chicken broth, infused for several hours and then filtered. What’s left is a rich, sweet, onion-flavored broth that comes with brioche and Gruyère cheese.

Onion soup with brioche Photo: Champ Bistro

At the Christian restaurant (Moscow), guests are offered Venetian-style liver. White onion is the second most important ingredient in this dish. It is cut into rings, sprinkled with powdered sugar, first fried for a long time in melted butter, and then stewed in white wine. Once it reaches a creamy consistency, it is combined directly in a frying pan with fried liver, butter and spices.

Venetian-style liver Photo: Christian

At the Tel Aviv by Saviv restaurant (St. Petersburg), minced lamb is wrapped in onion leaves and stewed until cooked. When serving, the onions are placed on a bed of labaneh, sprinkled with onion demi-glace and sprinkled with dukkah.

Lamb onion stuffed Photo: Tel Aviv by Saviv

At the restaurant Mr. Lee (Moscow) Peking duck served with flatbread, thinly sliced ​​cucumber and leek, and Hoisin sauce. The duck is brought specially from China and marinated for 24 hours with garlic, ginger, star anise, cloves and a cinnamon stick.

Peking duck with leeks Photo: Mr.Lee

At the Greek restaurant MORÓ, green onions are added to spanakopita, a Greek spinach and herb pie served with homemade yogurt.

Spanakopita with spinach and green onions Photo: MORO

At Maestrello pizzerias (Moscow) you can order Tonno e Cipolla pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella, tuna and large rings of raw red onion.