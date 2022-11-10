Mexico.- The next vacations are ideal for spend them somewhere in Mexico where snow fallsbut you should know what clothes to wear what for don’t be cold don’t be uncomfortable.

Before you pack your suitcase make sure prepare clothes with which you are comfortable, whatever suitable for snow and for the activities you are going to carry out.

Dress as onion or cabbage

The main thing is that you must dress as an onion or cabbage, that is, with at least three layers of clothingbut don’t go too wrapped up either because you won’t be able to move.

The purpose of this type of clothing is that you can take off a layer in certain situations and put it back on if it gets colder, so you don’t walk around with a ‘jacket’ all day.

To do this, you must have:

A thermal pants and shirt, if possible that they are as close to the body so that it gets warm. Then snow pants and sweater, look for them to be waterproof. Finally, the coat, socks, snow boots, gloves and wool hat, which also serve to stop the wind and you can take them off when it’s hot. Try to find and acquire that your jackets, pants and gloves are waterproof, so that you do not end up soaking wet and you are even colder.

you must not carry

Remember that you should not wear cotton clothesn because they will get wet quickly. Don’t wear knitted or woolen gloves either, as you won’t be able to play in the snow.

Don’t wear rain bootsbecause those will not help you against the cold or for skiing.

The jeans or blue jeans are adequate, much less wearing tennis shoes.

Now you are ready to go to the places where snow falls in Mexico, such as Coahuila, Chihuahua, State of Mexico, Durango, for example.