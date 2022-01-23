The online world is becoming more and more an integral part of our lives, especially with the advent of the metaverse. The fashion world is excitedly watching how the metaverse can be a place where we can build parallel identities, play games and dress up. But at what price? We got some answers from designer Julien Fournié, psychiatrist Serge Tisseron, and Pierre-Nicolas Hurstel, co-founder of Arianee, a platform that helps brands create new digital experiences. .