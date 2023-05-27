Fashion | What is a garment, young fashion designers ask now

On a mannequin a cube is placed on the shoulders to resemble a display case. The rectangular space delimits the body and makes it visible like a historical object behind glass.

The bright sunlight bounces off the plexiglass and stops on the soft woolen clothing in the lobby of Aalto University’s Otaniemi campus, when fashion students present their final work collections to the press.

It’s an exciting week. The Exhibition, which presents the final works of fashion students organized on Friday, is an important event of Finnish new fashion, the culmination of the students’ work and a calling card.

The exhibition presents final theses prepared by both Bachelor’s and Master’s students during the past school year.

The students participating in the event are selected by an international jury, which also awards the Näytös award. Other awards are given by Suomen Tekstiili ja Muoti ry, Fiskars and Marimekko. The head of the fashion major is responsible for the production of the show Ilona Höytyläinen.

Today in The show’s elaborate clothes also show a criticality towards the industry, traditional conventions and the world situation.

“Students have always been critical, but it has become more prominent in recent years. They understand sustainability more and more and also challenge us in it,” Hyötyläinen says.

Fashion students who graduate from Aalto University are not content to look at their work only as beautiful clothes, but for example as the relationship of the body to the surrounding space and the effect of the manufacturing method on cultural sustainability. Some of them don’t even want to use the word clothing in their work.

“Students live in a constant love-hate relationship with their field,” says Aalto University’s clothing design lecturer Elina Peltonen.

Fashion mirrors the state of the surrounding society and the industry is in constant transition. It has to respond to the production challenges posed by world events and the climate crisis, but nowadays also to an increasing extent to questions about identities, racism and non-discrimination.

Stiblu is no longer viewed through the fingers. Lately big fashion houses, for example, have had to withdraw their advertising campaigns, which were considered unconventional, because consumers are also more critical and vocal than before.

Anger creates criticism, but love creates a desire to shape and influence what fashion will look like in the future, says the university teacher of textile design at Aalto University Emilia Kuurila.

According to Peltonen, fashion students talk about their experiences more openly than before.

“Students’ thoughts also significantly shape the direction of our teaching,” says Peltonen.

At the center of the teaching is sustainability, which is examined in different courses from theoretical and practical perspectives. In technical skills, the starting point of teaching is doing.

Assistant professor of fashion design Julia Valle (left), university teacher of textile design Emilia Kuurila, head of the fashion major Ilona Hyötyläinen and professor of fashion research Annamari Vänskä say that students are more critical than before about issues of responsibility, for example.

In the show the presented collection work emphasizes the students’ artistic and creative work and related background research.

Professor of Fashion Studies Annamari Vänskän according to this year, three major themes emerge at work.

In Keski, there is a mainstream idea that things must be done sustainably. In addition to production issues, responsibility now also extends to social and cultural responsibility.

“Students don’t just focus on what they do, but a lot on how they do it,” says Peltonen.

The students study and criticize the fashion-accelerating effect of cheap clothing chains in practice, for example by making things as slowly and by hand as possible. At the same time, they unearth and continue fading tailoring traditions, participate in cultural continuity and thus cultural sustainability.

In addition, the work shows the study of the interaction between clothes and the body.

“What is a garment, where does it start and where does it end, what kind of bodies and for whom fashion is made, how to take into account the diversity of people and the idea of ​​non-discrimination in fashion in design”, Vänskä lists the themes to be explored in the students’ collections.

The relationship to the body is explored in the size of the clothes and the malleability of the clothes.

“We make clothes whose size can be adjusted. One garment can fit a user of many sizes. There is no longer just one standardized body in the mind, and the designer is not the one who alone exercises power, but the decision-making power is also wanted to be given to the wearer of the garment,” says Vänskä.

Show was organized this year as an invited guest event for the first time since the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The students presented their final works to the press before the screening.

HS interviewed some of the students participating in the show. Such were the collections.

Niilo Tervevuori wanted to respect the craft tradition with his bachelor’s collection.

Niilo Tervevuoren the candidate collection is based on process-oriented intuitive making. The name of the collection is Hand. All the materials of the clothes are hand-woven and knitted and dyed with vegetable dyes. The collection respects the craft tradition, says Tervevuori.

“It’s important to me that I can determine everything myself, starting with each stitch. I sew the clothes by hand and make the materials myself.”

“Handicraft tradition is disappearing from this world because people have forgotten the beauty of handprints. I want to ensure its existence and awaken people to its beauty.”

Olli Aution the material of the bachelor’s collection stems from the inner world, emotions, security and escapism.

“I have always felt things strongly visually and in colors. In my collection, I want to bring that world outside my head,” says Autio.

According to Autio, the clothes in his collection reflect powerful characters in which you can hide if necessary.

The collection’s clothes are blatantly colorful. The influences come from the world of video games and fantasy. The collection is called Customize Your Character and according to Autio, the clothes reflect powerful figures, whose clothes can be dressed up if necessary.

“As a child, I had a very vivid imagination. Escapism was its pampering. Today, I feel that against the harshness of the world and my own mental health difficulties, we need escapism, for example in the form of video games.”

Olli Saaristo’s bachelor’s collection stems from, among other things, his youthful interests in hip-hop music and ice hockey.

Oliver Saarinen wants to respect the traditional essence of jeans with his bachelor’s collection and bring out his tailoring background. The clothes are genderless and attention is focused on cuts and technical details.

“The relationship between the clothes and the body is important to me. Interested in what the people who wear the clothes get from them. I have thought about the human body and thought about what people long for. I personally like loose clothes because they create security.”

In her master’s collection, Susanna Saarikko studied the inherent energy of materials and their relationship to space.

Susanna Saarikon Since Chair -the first starting point of the master collection was a chair.

“I was meditating and thinking about the perfect position. It was somehow really uncomfortable and I quickly drew a sketch of the chair.”

“At the very beginning, I did an experiment where I sat in a chair for nine hours. I noticed that I wanted to get involved in something.”

A collection was built around the experience of sitting in a chair, which explores the natural energy of materials from the perspective of sculpture, the relationship of materials to the body and space. The tulle hem of the collection’s huge dress flows all around its wearer, and the shirt made of silk curls into wrinkles.

Alex Luonto describes his master collection as extremely minimalistic.

Alex Luonon the name of the master collection is Objects of desire. He wanted to honor his previous works and achievements with his collection. That everything you do has its place and you can learn from everything you do.

Luonto describes the silhouettes of its collection as extreme minimalism and its material choices as extremely maximal.

“Wool has been used as much as possible and the pieces of leather are as large as possible.”

Attention is drawn to skillful technical precision.

“I developed my own hand sewing technique for this collection, which uses a sewing machine, but sews between stitches made with a sewing machine.”

“Nature-stich” tightens like a corset and resembles lacing.

In the Nature collection, the focus is on precise technical work and refined details.

Aappo Törmänen

Aappo Törmänen the bachelor collection is based on an intuitive process.

“I didn’t choose any topic or want to thematize the collection in principle before the process. All the conceptual work was created after the material process and a little overlapped during it. The conceptual side was born through movies, literature and conversations with friends.”

Issues such as the relationship of clothing to power, sexuality, exposure and its social rejection emerged from the discussions.

“I’m not quite sure if these are clothes or objects. The ontology of the garment is also a question mark here, where is the boundary between the garment and the object.”

The collection’s acrylic box adapts to the showcase and asks how the wearer looks and how he is viewed, says Törmänen.

“That’s what clothes do anyway, and it’s underlined here.”

Ruusa Vuori

Ruusa Vuoren the starting point of the bachelor’s collection has been the body as a subject.

According to Vuori, the collection listens, analyzes and illustrates the body’s internalized information, senses and understanding of the body and its contours in relation to space. The sensitivity towards body sensations comes from Vuori’s dance background.

“I’ve tried to put the costumer in a position where it would be possible for him to explore the experience of his own body and blur the contours of the body, which sometimes seem too concrete. A garment, wearable object or thing acts as a gesture to enter a space where you can go a little further from your identity, hopefully as a liberating and calming element.”

The dresses of the Vuori collection are gestural and sculptural works that are difficult to call clothes.

“I hope that the wearable things I design could work as an extension of one’s own space. I have a difficult relationship with the industry. And I don’t really know how to place my designs in it, that’s why it’s easier to talk about wearables than clothes. The garment feels like a too clear outline.”