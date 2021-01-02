Fashion Wendy Kasongo, 17, from Helsinki, spends up to 2,000 euros a month on clothing – something happened to the operating logic of fashion, and it will also be expensive for young people in Helsinki.

No Result
Wendy Kasongo, 17, from Helsinki, spends up to 2,000 euros a month on clothing – something happened to the operating logic of fashion, and it will also be expensive for young people in Helsinki.

January 2, 2021
Wendy Kasongo, 17, from Helsinki, spends up to 2,000 euros a month on clothing – something happened to the operating logic of fashion, and it will also be expensive for young people in Helsinki.

More and more young people know what’s hot in the fashion business. And what is hot is often also very expensive.

The list of winter jackets suitable for Shafi Ahmed (left), Abra Bakkal, Wendy Kasongo and Kieran Richardson from Helsinki is short: Canada Goose and Moncler.­Picture: Mikko Suutarinen

Elena Sulin

2:00

Gray fishnet pants, a fist-sized diamond ring and a black overcoat with the text “Valentino” running in huge letters on the chest.

Standing on the roof of the Helsinki shopping center Puhos Abra Bakkali, 19, smiles uniformly. The price of his jacket alone is 1,700 euros.

.

