While the fashion world is busy with fashion week, the OutPump website has collected some of the most original and extravagant invitations from various fashion houses to guests of their shows. Here are some of the funniest and most iconic!

The period of the year in which i brand most famous in the world present theirs collections for the season spring / summer 2022. It’s not just about fashion shows but, often, it is given birth to events which are real art performance.

The invitation to the presentation of the garments on which stylists is companies they work from months, so, it needs to be the same gritty is unforgettable. So let’s see together some of those who, over the years, have been more appreciated from the public.

Fashion week: the coolest invitations

In the past i brand they just sent to buyers, stars and friends of the maison an envelope with the place of the event, the date is the time.

Today, however, some brand names they decided to give away with an invitation to their fashion shows a unforgettable moment to them invited. In some cases, in fact, they have been chosen objects which have become gods small works of art, gods complements furnishing and, even, of the small treasures of design.

Let’s see together the collection of the most famous, made by the portal OutPump, who wanted to remind us of some of the invitations more extravagant ever.

Gucci Quiz

Lately Gucci, than in this 2021 also celebrates the centenary of the birth of maison, gave birth to a magazine similar to the “Puzzle Week”, full of rebus, crosswords and other puzzles which, once resolved, would reveal i details of the event linked to the collection “Air”.

The Louis Vuitton kit

Also Louis Vuitton recently has done a lot talk about oneself for a series of innovations made to the maison, many of which are thanks to Virgil Abloh, driving the men’s collection.

This time the designer has chosen to have its guests deliver a a game set completely tied with the monogram of the brand. There is a life from beer pong, of the cards game and a puzzle!

The Off-White t-shirt

Always Virgil Abloh, however, in the 2017 presented his collection “TEMPERATURE” and, for the occasion, he decided to pay homage to his guests with one orange jersey printed with an excerpt from the poem “Untitled 4” by Omid Shams.

The receipt from Balenciaga

Balenciaga, which has an equal driver at the helm eclectic stylist, Demna Gvasalia, continue to cause his audience. For the collection spring / summer 2022, in fact, the designer has decided to do deliver to its guests a very long time receipt which, by scanning the QR code, will allow to connect directly to streaming of the event.

Jacquemus’ bread

Instead, he had focused on food Jacquemus, that for the show thefall / winter 2019 he had sent one to the guests loaf wrapped in a branded canvas. Together there was one letter handwritten in which the guest was invited to a lunch.

Fendi’s Pasta

Always staying on the subject food no you can not mention the packet of pasta that Fendi, on the occasion of the collection spring / summer 2021, sent to his guests. It is a Invitation in partnership with Rummo which, instead of the classic shapes, had produced a pasta in the shape of double F, contained in a bag with a monogram all-over!

What is yours favorite?