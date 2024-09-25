Sichtbar im Stadtbild ist in diesen Tagen noch ein anderes Großereignis, die Prêt-à-porter-Schauen. Sie finden zwar weitgehend hinter verschlossenen Türen statt, haben aber mit Olympia gemeinsam, dass sie zunehmend zu einer Fanveranstaltung werden. Vor dem Hotel Ritz hat sich ein Pulk aus jungen Mädchen und Fotografen gebildet, um prominente Fashion-Week-Besucher abzugreifen.

Brooklyn Beckham spaziert am Dienstagvormittag dennoch mit tief ins Gesicht gezogener Basecap unerkannt ins Hotel, aber als Rosé, eine aus Neuseeland stammende K-Pop-Sängerin auftaucht, ertönen ihre Schreie über die gesamte Place Vendôme. Zur gleichen Zeit haben sich schon Hunderte vor dem Musée Rodin auf der anderen Seite der Seine versammelt, sodass die kleine Straße kaum noch passierbar ist und Ordner verzweifelt rufen: „Reste sur le Trottoir!“ Hier wird am Nachmittag die Dior-Show zu sehen sein. Und am Ende wird man sagen: Der olympische Geist hat auch die Mode durchdrungen.

Kreativdirektorin beschäftigt sich mit antiken Skulpturen

Dior zeigt als erste große Marke ihre Kollektion für Frühling und Sommer 2025. Um zum Defilee zu gelangen, passiert man einen Saal mit Rodin-Skulpturen wie dem berühmten Kuss zweier in sich verschlungener Menschen. Für die Kollektion beschäftigte sich Kreativdirektorin Maria Grazia Chiuri auch mit antiken Skulpturen, die im Louvre ausgestellt sind. Was ein menschlicher Körper vermag, welche Kräfte er freisetzen kann, zeigt sich gleich zu Beginn der Schau.

A sporty collection: the Dior show Reuters

Even before the models step onto the catwalk and shortly after the President’s wife Brigitte Macron takes her seat in the front row, the Italian artist Sagg Napoli begins her performance as a modern Amazon with a bow and arrow. The bang of the arrows that she shoots at a target at the end of the catwalk (safely enclosed in a glass case) drowns out the music throughout the show. The cult of the body, which is known from antiquity and continues in sport as a constant definition and optimization of the body, is a guiding principle of the collection.

Black miniskirts and one-shoulder bodies

While the artist, in a black miniskirt and one-shoulder bodysuit, visibly lets her muscles contract with every shot, the models stride briskly down the catwalk, sometimes in explicit sports outfits such as trousers and knee-length socks, which with eight stripes on the long side are reminiscent of an XXL version of Adidas. Or in comfortable sportswear such as the wide cotton blouse dresses, jackets with functional hooks, as we know them from outdoor fashion, or leather blousons inspired by motorcycle jackets. It is Chiuri’s sportiest collection since she became creative director at Dior in 2016. Christian Dior also devoted himself to sports fashion early on, designed swimsuits and ski overalls and founded the Dior Sport label in 1962.

Paris is not just a stage for established brands. This was demonstrated by the appearance of the London-based Spaniard Luis de Javier. He presented his first collection in the futuristic dome designed by the Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, which has the character of a spaceship with its many grey metal leaves. This fits in with the Spaniard’s futuristic designs, which he contrasts with traditional elements from his home country, such as delicate lace fabrics and hats modelled on bullfighters.

“We need more creative people like Luis in fashion”

The show of the still little-known Spaniard was also closely followed because Riccardo Tisci appeared as his mentor. The Italian, who is sitting in the front row, was creative director of Burberry and previously worked for Givenchy for twelve years. Why does he support de Javier? “Because he is talented.” And he adds: “We need more creative people like Luis in fashion. At the moment there is a lack of avant-garde.”

Futuristic-traditional: a design by Luis de Javier EPA

He’s not wrong. In fact, the big luxury tankers that have to generate high sales to keep the engine running are usually too cumbersome for experiments. Every creative act is checked to see whether it can be sold on the global market.