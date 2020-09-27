Und then on Wednesday evening at Dolce & Gabbana you sit on brightly colored, soft cushions and the world seems all right for a moment. String music is played, the Cavalleria rusticana by Pietro Mascagni, the Sicilian opera with which every Dolce & Gabbana fashion show begins, without exception. Models pass by in dresses with lemon motifs and Mediterranean tile patterns. With dot and rose prints. The designers pay homage to the island of Sicily, their great place of longing, to which they so often return in their work.

Jennifer Wiebking Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Of course the world is not right here in Milan on Viale Piave. With the colorfully patterned invitation, Dolce & Gabbana had sent a colorfully patterned mouth and nose protection. A fever was measured at the entrance. And the cushions are primarily used to clearly mark the benches so that there is enough safety distance between the seats.

It is fashion week in Milan, the designers show their collections for the coming spring, as they do every few months. But this time everything is different. Here, in the capital of Lombardy, the region that was particularly hard hit by the pandemic a few months ago. Where since then everyday life has been committed with exceptional discipline. Where wearing a mask in the fresh air in summer was and continues to be a matter of course, even at high temperatures. If nobody comes from Asia and the United States this time, there are still guests from all over Europe who these days come to the same place every few hours and sit next to each other.

Pictures of overcrowded intensive care units and many coffins

You can think of it as madness. For example, when you stand in front of the closed door of the coffee bar right next to the entrance to the airport train station after landing in Malpensa and look inside, at the counter, behind which waiters would normally have to stand shouting “Buongiorno”. Instead, refrigerators and boxes have been emptied. The coffee bar at Malpensa Airport already bears witness to the apocalyptic conditions that broke out in this region shortly after Fashion Week was last here, at the end of February.

The people who work in fashion and live in Milan these days still often talk about the week when an uneasy feeling got stronger and stronger, until Giorgio Armani then surprisingly showed his show on Sunday behind closed doors without guests and then many employees from other fashion companies were also sent home from one moment to the next. How quiet the city went in the following days and only the sirens of the ambulance could be heard. “Eighty times a day,” says one. Anyone who thinks of Lombardy has since then also remembered these images of overcrowded intensive care units and the many coffins that were transported away on army vehicles.

Can you report on fashion from here a few months later? About a Santoni shoe presentation in which the designer Andrea Renieri emphasizes the difference between orange, the color of the Santoni soles, and marigold, the color of his Santoni shoes for next spring? Is that even possible, fashion, this fundamentally distant kiss-kiss society, at a distance? First of all, it means that you stand in front of each other, open your arms for one of them, raise your voice and nothing happens. No facial expressions, no closeness. “Hopefully everything stays that way,” said an Italian woman of fashion on Thursday morning under her black cloth mask after one of those strange greetings. She means that it won’t get worse again with the number of infections.