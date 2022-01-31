Home page world

From: Eric Sharp

After only two years, the Frankfurt Fashion Week is leaving the location at Messe Frankfurt. © Nicole Kubelka/Imago

After only two years, the Frankfurt Fashion Week and several fashion fairs are moving away again. It is a bitter loss for Messe Frankfurt.

Frankfurt – The messefrankfurt* loses a big fish after only two years. As it became known on Monday (January 31, 2022), the Premium fashion fair is returning in 2019 after a controversial change Frankfurt* already back again.

According to the Premium Group, this is to blame corona-Pandemic*. Because of you, the Frankfurt Fashion Week was canceled in 2020, in January it took place second edition of the Frankfurt Fashion Week mostly digital* instead of. Size Fashion fairs were mostly canceled*.

Messe Frankfurt: Frankfurt Fashion Week and several fashion fairs migrate to Berlin

Now the Premium Group is returning to Berlin, as the dpa reports. With the return of the trade fair organizer Premium Group, Berlin has brought back an important partner, according to the Berlin Senate on Monday. A complete return is planned. After 20 years in Berlin, the Premium Group surprisingly migrated to Frankfurt in 2019.

In Berlin, the events are planned from July 7th to 9th on the grounds around the Berlin radio tower and the summer garden. “Classic trade fair formats are no longer up to date,” said Anita Tillmann for the Premium Group. “We have to reinvent ourselves and look to the future – to a new phase in the life of the fashion industry post pandemic that has changed everything.”

The planned kick-off of the Premium Group Events in Frankfurt could not take place because of Corona, it was said. The plan to establish the formats at the new location at Messe Frankfurt fell victim to the pandemic. Due to Corona, several events have been canceled at Messe Frankfurt in 2022. (esa/dpa) *fnp.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.