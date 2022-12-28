Fashion | We picked three fashion predictions for 2023

In 2023, you too might buy a magenta-colored shirt or seek living inspiration from mermaids.

Fashion Cycles are notoriously fast, and Tiktok only seems to speed up the cycle.

In the past year, social media has been admired, among other things, for minimalism clean girl -look, romantic cottage Coreaearly 2000s indie style and Euphoria-TV series inspired metallic sheen.

If the fashion of 2022 had to be defined as a whole, the number one theme would be y2k, i.e. the end of the 1990s and the beginning of the 2000s. Low-waisted jeans, wild and colorful print designs, short-handled Uggs and handbags have been seen in the street scene.

What will be considered trendy in 2023? Here are three selections from trend forecasts for the coming year.

Transparency, romance and frills

Ruffles, tulle and translucent materials. Ballerina style.

Pinterest, where users can search and compile images into inspiration boards, has studied trend report for trending keywords.

Pinterest searches have been growing for, for example, tulle sleeves, translucent pants, lace shirts and glittering dresses.

According to the trend report, men’s frilled shirts have also been searched for more than before. Can we thank the trend setter of men’s feminine clothing for this Harry Styles?

See also Golf | The players on the billion tour are worried about the points in the world ranking - they can't get those with money Dawei and Prada fashion shows in Paris and Milan featured thin, sheer fabrics and ruching.

Actress Katie Holmes wore a sparkly dress at a fashion gala in New York in November. Model Bella Hadid showed off a shimmering sheer jumpsuit at Stella McCartney’s fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in October.

Popular TV series and movies also often have an influence on fashion and beauty trends.

One of the most anticipated movie events of 2023 is Disney’s new live-action version of The Little Mermaid. It is believed to also appear in fashion in pastel shades, mermaid beads and glitter imitating a tail.

Actress Simone Ashley posed in a mermaid-themed dress on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London at the beginning of December. The actress has reportedly also played a role in the Little Mermaid movie.

Dystopia and sci-fi fashion

The uncertainty and dark times of the future are also reflected in fashion. Pinterest has seen a big spike in searches for “dystopian outfits”, futuristic sunglasses and cyber-inspired street fashion.

The metaverse and artificial intelligence can also be seen in clothing. In Tiktok, several trend-following users have spoken gamer girl -the rise of aesthetics.

Futuristic fashion style samples from the Balmain fashion show from Paris Fashion Weeks and model Kristen McMenamy who participated in the fashion gala.

Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox presented their dystopian looks at a fashion gala in New York in November.

What about the colors? The global color company Pantone chooses the color of the year every year. Last year it was purple, which, along with shades of green, has filled the shelves of fast fashion stores.

If Pantone’s color selection ends up in consumer fashion again, in 2023 you too might buy a magenta-colored shirt. Bright magenta “encourages experimentation and self-expression,” says Pantone. The company has been promoting its choice of color of the year with cyber-inspired posts on Instagram.

Metallic luster and neon colors are of course also suitable for the sci-fi spirit.

DIY and flea market

In 2023, recycling, flea markets and DIY fashion, i.e. tuning clothes or making them yourself, will be stylish. states Instagram’s trend report.

Flea shopping reflects both the environmental awareness of Generation Z and the increased cost of living. Inflation fashion, we are ready!

The outfits seen on fashion influencers’ Instagrams, on the red carpet and at fashion shows give indications that many things that were in fashion in the 2010s are making a comeback.

So you should pick up the following things from thrift stores or, for example, a family member’s wardrobe: peplum shirts, ballerina shoes, galaxy print.

Silhouettes hinting at the return of the peplum have been seen at fashion shows and on red carpets.

The peplum silhouette was seen at Issey Miyake’s fashion show at Paris Fashion Week as well as

The iconic galaxy print of the 2010s was seen at the Dior fashion show in early December.

A Swedish style influencer has been at the forefront of bringing ballerina shoes back into fashion Matilda Djerf.