Fashion Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour commented on the uproar over Kamala Harris’ cover image: “It was not meant to be underestimated”

According to the editor-in-chief of the world’s most famous fashion magazine, the selected cover image of the future vice president represents joy and relaxation.

Cover photo of the year on the web last weekend. The first female and non-white vice president of the United States posing on the cover in a relaxed position with Converse sneakers on his feet against a pink and green background.

The image quickly garnered angry feedback. It was considered too mundane compared to the fact that the cover should tell of a historic moment.

Lighting and costumes have also been criticized as unstylish. Some commentators also think Harris’ skin looks lighter in the pictures than in reality. HS wrote about angry reactions fresh.

Two different versions of Vogue’s lawsuit were described about future vice president Kamala Harris, more formal and more relaxed.­

Voguen editor-in-chief Anna Wintour commented on the uproar For the Sway podcast published by The New York Times in its opinion:

“We have, of course, heard and understood the reactions to the cover image, and I want to emphasize that it was by no means our intention to downplay the importance of the Vice President’s insane victory.”

According to The New York Times, the vice president’s background team had assumed that a more formal shot would be chosen as the cover image, with Harris posing firmly in a light blue Michael Kors suit in front of a golden background.

However, according to Wintour, Vogue’s delivery ended up in a more informal and relaxed cover image because it seemed better suited to this time and the pandemic situation.

According to Wintour, the delivery considered the selected image to be genuine and easily approachable. These features also manifest Joe Biden and the Kamala Harris campaign and their goals, Wintour explains.

According to Wintour, no formal agreement was made with the Harris team on the cover photo.

Vogueta is previously criticized for how dark-skinned are portrayed in the magazine. Last year, the editor-in-chief of the magazine Anna Wintour regretted the magazine’s editorial in an internal email mistakes the magazine has made over decades in dealing with dark-skinned people.

In a statement now, Wintour says Vogue wants to celebrate a historic moment with a cover photo of Kamala Harris, which is especially important for non-white women around the world.

Cover photos were taken by photographer Tyler Mitchell. In 2018, he became the first dark-skinned photographer to have photographed the cover of Vogue. At the time, Mitchell described the magazine as a pop star Beyoncén.