Fashion | Vaatebrandi Kaiko's unique batch of clothes was stolen on the way to Finland

A batch of about 100 supplementary products was taken from the transport.

Round Finnish clothing brand Kaiko's clothes were stolen while they were on their way to Finland.

At the beginning of last week, the company received information that its products were taken from a truck while they were being transported from Portugal.

“Apparently, a truck had been broken into in France during the night and some of the boxes in transit had been taken,” Kaiko Clothing's vice president Marianne Kokkonen tells.

A large part of the clothes sold by Kaiko are made in Portugal, from where they are transported to Finland.

According to Kokkonen, a batch of about 100 supplementary products was taken from the transport. In addition, a special batch of about 500 pieces of clothes made from warehouse knits went on the journey of the long nails.

Products made from stock yarn are made from fabrics left over from previous production batches. According to Kokkonen, the batches of clothing made from warehouse knits are usually small but unique. There is no other special batch stolen from the transport, because all the surplus fabric in the factory was used for it.

“In that sense, this is a real shame, even though the lot was not terribly big,” says Kokkonen.

Also clothing brand Riva Clothing said on Friday on his Instagram accountthat their clothing shipment has been stolen.

Kaikon's Marianne Kokkonen suspects that it might be the same case where their clothes were taken. The majority of Riva Clothing's clothes are also made in Portugal.

Something similar has never happened to Kaiko, at least during Kokkonen's career.

“Yes, our Portuguese suppliers have once told us that there might be problems. The truck may drive into a ditch, water may leak in and robberies are also possible, but this kind of thing doesn't happen terribly often,” says Kokkonen.

According to Kokkonen, the journalist has filed a criminal complaint and is investigating what happened.

The products are the supplier's responsibility until they are in Kaiko's warehouse. Kaiko will not incur large financial losses from the incident.

“Only loss of sales, nothing else. But this is a sad case,” says Kokkonen.