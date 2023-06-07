





Fashion © France 24

By:



Pascal Mourier

Media TV



In Lomé, the capital of Togo, Jacques Logoh has reason to be happy. The young designer and founder of the ‘Togo International Fashion Festival’ set out to ensure that there is an inclusion of black and mixed-race models on the catwalks, since according to him, there is a tendency to leave these types of models out of fashion events. fashion. It is a theme that several designers have been inspired by this year and France 24 went to take a closer look.