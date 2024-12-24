The arrival of winter, along with the Christmas holidays and the Three Wise Men, become the perfect time to enjoy the warmth of our home. Plans such as a series marathon or an afternoon of skincare are ideal for taking a break from routines.

Who said that being at home means being fashionable? Contrary to what it seems, us ‘it girls’ know that we can also opt for a great style while we are warm on our sofa. There is no doubt that fashion has created a ‘chic’ space dedicated to comfort, which is why we present a list of the best gifts you can give on these special dates.

Gifts so you don’t want to leave home



H&M pajamas D.R.

‘Pajama party’. Burgundy two-piece pajamas in flowing satin trim fabric, from H&M (€39.99).

Zara Home D.R.

Striped. Tunica long with striped print, made of dyed cotton yarn and V-neckline. From Zara Home (€99.99).

Etam Mask D.R.

Wow!. Sleeping mask in the shape of a corgi with which you can achieve a restful rest and, why deny it, ‘chic’. From Etam (€9.99).

UGG house slipper D.R.

‘Furry steps’. House slippers made of soft suede with a fluffy wool lining, from UGG (€114.95).

Benetton robe D.R.

Squared. Robe with wide shawl collar, belt and tartan print, from Benetton (€55.95).

Intimissimi nightgown D.R.

‘‘Slip dress’. Sensual silk nightgown with thin adjustable straps and a V-neckline, by Intimissimi (€65.90).

Hunkemoller Jumpsuit D.R.

Mark curves. Winter print jumpsuit with which to open gifts, read by the heater and enjoy the home in a cool way. From Hunkemöller (€39.99).





Nude Project Sweatshirt D.R.

‘Hoody’. Hooded sweatshirt with front zipper with an ‘oversized’ silhouette, from Nude Project (€99).

Skims Leggings D.R.

‘Sweet.’ Set of biker leggings with a matching long-sleeved top with the sweetest Christmas print: a gingerbread doll, from Skims (€12.99).

skfk socks D.R.

At your feet. Non-slip cotton ribbed socks with ‘arty’ print, from SKFK (€14.95).

Lefties Pajamas D.R.

Merry XMAS. Pajamas consisting of a long-sleeved, round-neck t-shirt with a Christmas border print and matching pants, from Lefties (€12.99).

NA-KD dress D.R.

‘Pink home’. ‘barbiecore’ dress ‘slim’ silhouette to turn your home into a NA-KD catwalk (€26.38).

Pull & Bear Set D.R.

‘Sporty set’. Jacket and pants set with side stripes and sporty chocolate-colored aesthetic, from Pull & Bear (€25.95 and €29.95).

H&M dog sweater D.R.

Hot dog. ‘Jacquard’ dog sweater with rib-knit collar and rib-knit trim, from H&M (€19.99).

