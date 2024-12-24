The arrival of winter, along with the Christmas holidays and the Three Wise Men, become the perfect time to enjoy the warmth of our home. Plans such as a series marathon or an afternoon of skincare are ideal for taking a break from routines.
Who said that being at home means being fashionable? Contrary to what it seems, us ‘it girls’ know that we can also opt for a great style while we are warm on our sofa. There is no doubt that fashion has created a ‘chic’ space dedicated to comfort, which is why we present a list of the best gifts you can give on these special dates.
Gifts so you don’t want to leave home
‘Pajama party’. Burgundy two-piece pajamas in flowing satin trim fabric, from H&M (€39.99).
Striped. Tunica long with striped print, made of dyed cotton yarn and V-neckline. From Zara Home (€99.99).
Wow!. Sleeping mask in the shape of a corgi with which you can achieve a restful rest and, why deny it, ‘chic’. From Etam (€9.99).
‘Furry steps’. House slippers made of soft suede with a fluffy wool lining, from UGG (€114.95).
Squared. Robe with wide shawl collar, belt and tartan print, from Benetton (€55.95).
‘‘Slip dress’. Sensual silk nightgown with thin adjustable straps and a V-neckline, by Intimissimi (€65.90).
Mark curves. Winter print jumpsuit with which to open gifts, read by the heater and enjoy the home in a cool way. From Hunkemöller (€39.99).
‘Hoody’. Hooded sweatshirt with front zipper with an ‘oversized’ silhouette, from Nude Project (€99).
‘Sweet.’ Set of biker leggings with a matching long-sleeved top with the sweetest Christmas print: a gingerbread doll, from Skims (€12.99).
At your feet. Non-slip cotton ribbed socks with ‘arty’ print, from SKFK (€14.95).
Merry XMAS. Pajamas consisting of a long-sleeved, round-neck t-shirt with a Christmas border print and matching pants, from Lefties (€12.99).
‘Pink home’. ‘barbiecore’ dress ‘slim’ silhouette to turn your home into a NA-KD catwalk (€26.38).
‘Sporty set’. Jacket and pants set with side stripes and sporty chocolate-colored aesthetic, from Pull & Bear (€25.95 and €29.95).
Hot dog. ‘Jacquard’ dog sweater with rib-knit collar and rib-knit trim, from H&M (€19.99).
