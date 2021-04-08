Fashion Three Finns reach the final of the Hyères fashion competition – Venla Elonsalo studied the traditional production of teddy bears for her collection

“The works are not only artistic or structural, but very high quality and strong in all respects,” says Pirjo Hirvonen, Professor of Fashion at Aalto University.

Three Aalto University’s fashion students have been selected for the finals of the prestigious Hyères fashion competition. The competition, closely followed by professionals in the field, will be held for the 36th time in the south of France in October 2021.

The Finnish finalists are in women’s clothing collections Venla Elonsalo and Sofia Ilmonen, and a men’s clothing collection Arttu Åfeldt.

Elonsalo and Åfeldt are graduating during the summer with bachelors, Ilmonen’s master’s degree.

The clothes designed by Sofia Ilmonen are combined with easy versatility.­

Ilmonen says that the moods have been baffled and the knowledge of reaching the finals still needs to get used to.

“It feels like a great recognition of the hard work done in front of the thesis collection. Hyères is a prestigious competition, so getting to its finals is a significant achievement. ”

Ilmonen says that he is really excited to be able to present his collection to a larger audience.

“Hyères is a unique experience, so I was going to make the most of it and enjoy the competition.”

Aalto University fashion professor Pirjo Hirvosen According to him, the collections of all three Finns selected for the finals are “very good examples of a high level of implementation and understanding of quality, of what overall quality means”.

“The works are not only artistic or structural, but very high quality and strong in all respects.”

Venla Elonsalo’s theme is to combine the emotionality between soft toys and people with clothing thinking.­

According to Hirvonen, Elonsalo’s collection is “such a way that his theme is to combine the emotionality between soft toys and people with clothing thinking”.

Venla Elonsalo has utilized 3D modeling, digital clothing zoning programs and traditional teddy bear manufacturing methods in the manufacture of clothing, Aalto University the bulletin states.

“He has visited England to learn how to make traditional teddy bears. The collection is a very interesting and completely new kind of opening on the clothing side, ”says Hirvonen.

Sofia Ilmosen the main idea of ​​the collection is modular clothing and the versatility it brings.

According to Hirvonen, Ilmonen has a “strong, showy fashion collection”.

“She strives to bring out her own idea to start solving modular clothing construction, allowing clothing to change over time, to arrange small square pieces in a new way.”

In his collection, Arttu Åfeldt combines classic men’s clothing with the aesthetics of games and school uniforms.­

Arttu Åfeldt combines classic men’s clothing with game aesthetics and school uniforms in its collection.

“He brings a new kind of approach to men’s clothing, in which the costume starting point is combined with the working methods of the sports world, glue sealing and more,” says Hirvonen.

Åfeldt was awarded earlier this year at the Designers’ Nest competition in Copenhagen.

In total there are ten finalists. They were selected from about 200 applicants.

“It’s super interesting how colorful the crowd is,” said fashion competition president, Lacoste’s creative director Louise Trotter For Vogue fashion magazine.

According to Professor Hirvonen, the Hyères fashion competition means a lot to international fashion design, and the finals to Finnish fashion design. Hyères sees where new, forward-thinking ideas come from.

“It’s already a victory in itself to be a finalist. Proposals for the competition come from all over the world, and the competition is not for students but for young designers in the field. It competes in a series of junior professionals. ”

According to Hirvonen, the final entry from Finland is an important feedback for both Aalto University’s fashion degree program and the young people themselves, how their ideas, views and implementation are seen at the international level.

According to Hirvonen, the success of Finnish designers in Hyères has “shaken the French fashion industry with how Finland becomes so much a talented and visionary factor”.

“Finland has shown that we have something to offer when the final and the podium have been reached many times over the years.”