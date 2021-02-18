Fashion This time Rihanna angered the Hindus: She was veiled in a lingerie depicting a piece depicting the god Ganesha

Rihanna has collected criticism of cultural ownership many times before.

Pop star Rihanna has angered the Hindu community with his Instagram picture where he has a large pendant around his neck. The long pendant adorned with diamonds depicts the Hindu god Ganesha and has been widely disrespected.

The singer posted her picture on Monday on Instagram. The purpose was to present the lingerie collection of her Savage X Fenty brand. Rihanna is pictured with lavender-colored shorts and two large chains, one of which hangs a trouser-colored Ganesha figure.

The image is bold, but the discussion has not been sparked by the singer’s bare upper body but specifically by Ganesha hanging around his neck. Hanging a Hindu god on the neck has been termed cultural possession.

Ganesha is one of the most important and revered gods of Hindus. The god of success and wisdom is described as a four-armed man, but the head is an elephant. Statues and paintings depicting Ganesha are very common in India.

Commentators the Hindu god has fallen victim to cultural appropriation unnecessarily many times.

“This is disrespectful to Hinduism,” one Intagram user commented The Los Angeles Times by.

“You wouldn’t wear an Islamic piece of jewelry around your neck and take a picture of it the same way. So why are you wearing a holy Hindu deity and taking a picture of it? Be kind and find out what Ganesha means and stop despising religion, ”commented another.

“How can it be possible that a person with unlimited resources to find out even the backgrounds and significance of chains and pendants around the neck for Hindus will not do so,” commented the third.

Previously this month, Rihanna angered the Indian government by supporting on Twitter demonstrations by Indian farmers.

Farmers had been demonstrating in the Delhi area since November and demanding the repeal of agricultural reforms. In addition to Rihanna, farmers have been supported by, among other things, climate activists Greta Thunberg.

Rihanna’s support for Indian farmers angered Hindu party activists. Photo from a demonstration in Delhi on February 4, 2020.­

Now, Instagram comments were of the opinion that Ganesha’s appearance on Rihanna’s neck could not be a coincidence.

Rihannaa has been accused of cultural ownership and orientalism in the past. Last October he apologized, when the show of her fashion brand had played music that contained excerpts from a text holy to Muslims.

Coucou Chloen paragraph Doom contained an excerpt from the hadiths, which after the Qur’an are considered the most important religious texts of Muslims.

Rihanna later said it was a mistake of sincere negligence.

In 2012, he performed with Coldplay Princess of China video shrouded in Chinese-style clothing and makeup and received plenty of reviews.

The fuss was also caused by China’s Harpers’s Bazaar cover in 2019. Rihanna wore an ensemble reminiscent of traditional Japanese geishas.

Neither Rihanna nor her representatives have commented on the case to the Los Angeles Times, which reported on the matter The Guardian.