The pandemic has transformed the way we consume and experience fashion. An example of this is the last Paris Fashion Week, completely digital. For the first time in the event’s history, the proceedings began with the work of students from the Paris-based French Institute of Fashion (IFM) who view their creations through the cultural and political prism. Meanwhile in Johannesburg, South African designer Thebe Magugu is dedicated to reviving the ‘blaxploitation’ cultural movement.