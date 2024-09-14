Fashion | The wardrobe of the Oasis cover photo charms fashion experts with its style – This is how Liam Gallagher’s transformation happened

In 1996, the front image of Oasis wobbled embarrassingly on the catwalk, but that was the beginning of Liam Gallagher’s road to becoming a style icon.

Rarely the pop star’s wardrobe has been graced with incense similar to that of the returning Oasis by Liam Gallagher wardrobe.

Named Britain’s “most natural style icon” in the local press and worn “the most stylish man of the decade”.

In addition to numerous other superlatives.

What is more obvious is that Gallagher’s style is characterized by effortlessness. Often, she seems to just throw something on half-carelessly, and the fashion experts are in awe.

The singer herself has described her style simply:

“I just need good coats and shoes and I’m done.”

And not there is nothing wrong with praise. Gallagher’s style is clearly influenced by the mod fashion of the 1960s and 1970s, blending seamlessly with Manchester street cred.

Kombo worked and in the mid-1990s it was borrowed by young people in Finnish university towns, for example. At that time, many who expressed their taste in music were wearing Levis 504s, a baggy t-shirt and a ragged green maihari.

“ Gallagher’s fashion sense presents fans with a surprising problem.

Maihari phase after Gallagher began to expand his stylistic repertoire. In 1996, he jumped onto the Versace catwalk, apparently drunk to mess around, but since then the direction has been forward. The green maihari was followed by other colors, and soon the range expanded even to suits conjured by top tailors.

In 2009, he founded his own Pretty Green clothing brand, which introduced polo shirts, sweaters, jackets and shoes to the market. Along the way, he has also collaborated with, among others, Adidas and other top brands.

Maihareita has said that he owns so much that he would have enough for every day of the year.

In 2002, there was a terrain pattern on top. Sunglasses are also an essential part of style.

Gallagher’s the gushingly rich fashion consciousness puts fans waiting for comeback concerts in front of a surprising problem. Current concert culture strongly includes dressing up, and color is naturally recognized in the case of Oasis as well.

Judging from the discussion forums, the lack of abundance is obvious. Many clothing brands have launched album-themed Oasis shirts to celebrate the return, and the choice is endless anyway.

You can express your fandom with, for example, a t-shirt, a polo shirt or a floral shirt.

And then there’s that one orange rat he wore to a gig in Manchester in 2017.

When it comes to the hat, the thing is clear: the head includes a flip-up fisherman’s hat.

Gallagher himself does not make the choice easy for his fans, because a couple of weeks ago he stepped out in public wearing fresh pullovers from the Stone Island fashion brand. Maybe it’s a new phase again, because, for example, the shiny yellowish beige jacket is far from the scabby maihar of the early years.

So, well.

The look is defiant.

Below, Liam Gallagher’s outfits over the years.

In 1996, the “fisherman’s cap” had become familiar.

Dressing is often a flirtation with military uniforms combined with nonchalant casualness. Photo from 1997.

In 1997, Gallagher chatted with presenter Mariella Frostrup at London Fashion Week.

In 2000, Ruisrock in Turku was wearing denim and a finger in the nose.