





06:00 Juha Vehmaanperä, Finnish designer, finalist of the fashion contest at the Hyères Festival 2022. © Pascal Mourier

We know the procedure: winners of prestigious fashion awards are lauded, showered with flowers, and placed in the spotlight. But what about the other finalists? At the 37th Hyères International Fashion Festival, 10 designers made it to the final round, but only three won awards, so we decided to give the floor to the other seven, all of them fiercely creative and determined to make their mark on fashion. fashion industry.