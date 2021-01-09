#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

In 2020, faux fur took to the streets. Customers prefer it for ethical reasons. In 1994, a campaign by the American association for the protection of animals PETA attacked real fur, and went around the world. Awareness has now reached the catwalks, with major fashion houses, such as Jean-Paul Gaultier or Chanel, which present 100% faux fur collections. A small revolution which paved the way for a new market.

The La Seine et Moi brand, created four years ago, is enjoying real success with its models of colorful faux fur coats. “Each year, our sales are on the rise, we made a 70% increase between the second and third year”, explains designer Lydia Bahia. More ethical coats, but not necessarily ecological. These fake skins are made from polyester and acrylic, synthetic fibers that consume energy and water. But manufacturers choose to integrate corn fibers into it, for more eco-friendly coats.