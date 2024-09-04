Fashion | The popular rapper Playboi Carti poses in the clothes of a Finnish fashion brand

Fashion|The Finnish designer has made sneakers for celebrities and high fashion for McDonald’s.

American rapper Playboi Carti, real name Jordan Terrell Carterhas appeared in Finnish fashion on the pages of Billboard.

Carti poses for the international music media in the interview in the clothes of the Finnish brand Vain. She is wearing an all-black leather outfit and an embroidered durag scarf.

The main designer of the Vain brand is 25-year-old Jimi Vain Jimi Särmö. A designer with an international career Instagram post is full of flame emojis and encouraging comments from Finnish celebrities.

Jimi Särmö was photographed at the Copenhagen fashion weeks in early 2024.

Playboi Carti, 28, is one of the most influential Yankee rappers today. His album released in 2020 Whole Lotta Red rose to number one on the music media Billboard in January 2021 and stayed there for 147 weeks.

At issue is not the first time that the rapper collaborates with the Finnish Jimi Särmö. In 2019, a photo taken of Särmö’s Nike shoes became an Instagram hit. At that time, Carti had made a video call to Särmö in the middle of the night and asked Särmö to design shoes for him.

In November 2022, Särmö was in the headlines of international media With his clothes designed for McDonald’s.

Särmö, who hails from Nurmo in Ostrobothnia, said in a couple of years ago In an interview with HS that he gets inspiration for his fashion from the popular culture and rock aesthetics of the early 2000s. The self-taught designer described himself as “an ordinary Finnish guy”.