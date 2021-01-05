Fashion The pandemic-ravaged fashion house Prada became profitable in the second half of the year

Sales in China in particular grew sharply.

Italian fashion house Prada said on Tuesday that it will make a profit in its 2020 financial statements.

The reason is the strong recovery in the second half of the year from the collapse at the beginning of the year due to the drop in sales caused by the corona pandemic.

Milanese the luxury brand said it would announce its results in more detail in March.

The interest rate pandemic reduced Prada’s net sales by 40 percent in the first half of the year, causing an operating loss of EUR 196 million.

A year earlier, in the comparison period, Prada’s operating profit was EUR 150 million.

European and sales in Japan suffered due to a shortage of tourists, but trade was good in the Americas, the Middle East, Russia and, above all, Asia.

In China, sales grew as much as 52 percent, Prada said.

“I am very pleased with how we survived a series of serious difficulties for the just-completed year,” President and CEO Patrizio Bertelli said in a press release.