At the Palais Galliera museum in Paris, curator Alexandre Samson has declared 1997 an unprecedented year for its influence on world fashion. It was the year Jean-Paul Gaultier designed the costumes for Luc Besson’s ‘The Fifth Element’, Comme des Garçons and Martin Margiela unveiled iconic collections, and Tom Ford embraced the porno-chic aesthetic at Gucci. We take a look at a celebration of 1990s audacity at the ‘1997 Fashion Big Bang’ exhibition.

