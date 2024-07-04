Fashion | The opening of the Olympic Games is a huge media spectacle, and Finland has missed the opportunity to stand out from the crowd, Sami Sykkö thinks

Why does Finland go to the Olympics in modest-looking clothes, when other countries present their top designs at the games? Host country France will wear wool and silk at the opening of the Games, Finland will wear recycled nylon.

The uniforms of the Finnish Olympic team (in the middle) pale in the opinion of many, for example, the American golf uniforms, which are from the J.Lindeberg brand, and the French uniforms, which are made by Le Coq Sportif.

Why we go to the biggest sports party of the year dressed in casual clothes?

This is what the style expert and LUT University working life professor thought Sami Sykkö after seeing Finland’s Olympic clothing collection.

“Finland often wants to convey an image of itself as a super modern and innovative design country. The question is whether that message can be seen in these clothes,” says Sykkö.