Fashion The Olympic costumes of Russian athletes competing under the neutral flag also caused a clothing uproar: “Looks like a giant Russian flag”

The competition clothes for Russian Olympic athletes were presented on Thursday.

Different the competition uniforms of the countries ’Olympic teams have attracted attention this week. This was the case, for example, with the Finnish competition uniform. On Thursday, Russia presented its own Olympic uniforms and they did not go unnoticed either.

Russia has been shelved as a country due to a suspected doping program from the Olympics, but Russian athletes are allowed to participate in the Games under a neutral flag.

Due to the shelf, the Russian flag may not be displayed at World Championship level competitions or Olympic Games. For example, the Russian ski team covered their bus painted in the colors of the Russian flag with a white cloth, and at the World Biathlon Championships, Russian athletes were warned not to include the Russian flag in their social media messages, says Aftonbladet.

Russia’s Olympic costumes cannot be mistaken: they clearly have the colors of the Russian flag. The issue was brought to the attention of, among others, the editor of The New York Times Tariq Panja On Twitter.

“Russian Olympic clothing looks like a giant Russian flag. Yes, from a ticket that was supposed to be banned at the Olympics? ”Panja writes.

Russian Chairman of the Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnjakov does not hide the fact that the clothes recognize the Russian flag.

“It doesn’t leave much to speculation. Of course, there is a flag on our clothes, ”says Pozdnyakov.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) was contacted by the news agency AP. According to the IOC, clothing does not break the rules.