Fashion, Marco Bizzarri returns with a new holding

Marco Bizzarri, from Reggio Emilia, born in 1962, already successful CEO of the Gucci brandreturns to the world of fashion as hers is about to end non-competition agreement with the Kering group, owner of the famous brand? The manager took a significant step in this sense a few weeks ago when in Rome Giuliano Foglia, board member of Nessi, which is the Bizzarri investment holding company. Thus the new one was established Nessifashion of which Bizzarri himself was appointed sole director.

The newco has as its object the typical holding (acquisition and management of shareholdings) and this suggests that it will be the vehicle for some future investment in the fashion sector. His Nessi in the latest available balance sheet (2022) had assets of almost 70 million and had a net worth of 5.3 million.

Marco Bizzarri

Bizzarri has held positions of increasing prestige in the most famous fashion and luxury houses. In 2005 he was appointed CEO of Stella McCartney, fashion house then in joint venture with Gucci which Bizzarri brought, in 2007, to record profits for the first time in history.

In 2009 he assumed the leadership with the roles of president and CEO of Bottega Venetaalways from the group Kering. During his mandate, thanks to a successful strategy based on repositioning and expansion on international markets, the brand tripled its turnover, exceeding 1.1 billion. In 2014, still within the Kering group, he assumed the position of president and CEO of Gucci And brought the maison's sales from 3.9 billion in 2015 to 9.6 billion in 2019.