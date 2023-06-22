Fashion | The Finnish model appeared at the Louis Vuitton fashion show, Rihanna and Beyoncé walked by at the party: “Inconceivable thing”

The first collection designed by Pharrell Williams for the Louis Vuitton fashion house was seen on Tuesday evening at Paris Fashion Weeks. One of the models at the fashion show was Finnish Verner Vuorela, who ended up in the industry by accident.

of Paris A fashion show by top fashion brand Louis Vuitton was organized on the Pont Neuf bridge on Tuesday evening. It presented the first collection of the American musician hired as the company’s creative director in February by Pharrell Williams handwriting.

The event that shook up the industry in advance was a spectacle in many ways.

A show organized as part of Paris Fashion Weeks the guest list was hilarious: it included, among other things Rihanna and Asap Rocky, Zendaya and Kim Kardashianas well as Beyonce and Jay-Zwho also performed after the screening.

One one of the models in the fashion show was Finnish Verner Vuorela. He answers the phone in Paris. The morning coffee is finished. The processing of the show organized on Tuesday is still in its infancy, and he doesn’t remember much about walking on stage. Memories fade with time.

“Sometimes in big shows, my consciousness may go black when I’m walking on stage, and I only understand afterwards what just happened. Walking in a fashion show like this is unimaginable.”

Vuorela says that he ended up at the Louis Vuitton show through several casting rounds, the first of which was organized in Milan and the next in Paris.

“After the first casting, I had the feeling that I would hardly be chosen. However, I flew to Paris, and when I turned on my phone after the flight, a message appeared on the screen saying that they wanted to see me again, and I should go to the branch immediately.”

The message had been sent Huuko Koskiwho is the agent of Vuorela’s Helsinki-based model agency Paparazzi Model Management.

“We had to walk again, take pictures, wait. In this industry, there is always a rush to wait,” says Vuorela.

The next night, she received a message that her participation in the Louis Vuitton fashion show was confirmed.

It is not something that Vuorela would have systematically pursued in his career.

“I’ve rather just been waiting for something like that to happen. But it was a big surprise, because the competition in this field is fierce. There are thousands of models in Paris. That kind of thing happens once in a lifetime.”

It, that Vuorela ended up working as a model at all was a pure accident. When a friend of his in high school would ask during a jumping lesson if Vuorela had ever thought about working as a model, Vuorela hadn’t even thought about it.

“The next day, I received a private message on Instagram asking for a casting opportunity Sasu Kaupin for the presentation. I took it as a sign that I had to go along now.”

The road led to a Finnish modeling agency, and after that to Berlin, France and Italy. During the Corona period, Vuorela reconsidered her career, and decided to switch from the large Italian company Elite Model Management to the domestic Paparazzi.

“Elite is so big internationally that it didn’t make any sense to stay there. I sent Huukko a message, and we set off to make a new start in my career.”

I’m in the mountains the anniversary of the four-year modeling career happened to be on Tuesday, i.e. the same day as the Louis Vuitton show.

According to his words, during his career, Vuorela has gotten used to “adjustment”, but there was no such thing at the Louis Vuitton show day. From the beginning, it was clear who was doing what during the day, and there were no grumpy expressions anywhere. The celebrities who walked on the stage at the fashion show moved among the models like anyone else.

“Everyone had good energy.”

Rapper brothers Pusha T and No Malice were models for the fashion show.

Day was historic in the fashion world, as the Pont Neuf bridge, which is important for traffic in Paris, has never before been given over to a fashion show. Vuorela says that the area was closed for the show within a radius of one hundred meters from both ends of the bridge.

“We only found out on the spot that, for example, people will also walk in the show Pusha T his brother Well Malice with, Dave i.e. one of England’s biggest rappers, and numerous skateboarders. That’s when I got a little stuck,” Vuorela recalls.

The musical side of the show was also revealed only during dress rehearsals. Vuorela describes the music as having an exceptionally happy tone in the environment of the dark fashion world, and the experience as a whole, according to him, was very far from the stereotypes associated with the unsmiling world of models.

At the party after the screening, such names as Asap Rocky, Rihanna, Beyoncé and LeBron James.

“They were like any ordinary people. Friendly and relaxed.”

Paris Fashion Weeks also saw a Givenchy fashion show on Thursday, for which music was composed by the Finnish Ysi.

Ysin will be released on Friday, June 23 via PME Records Amp Head -single will be heard again Heji Shin’s In the advertising film he directed for Givenchy.