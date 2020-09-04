Fashion The Finnish footwear designer was chosen as the new creative director of the Camper shoe brand

Achilles Ion Gabriel, who also founded his own shoe brand, progressed within a year due to Camper’s separate brand to become the creative director of the entire brand.

Finn footwear designer Achilles Ion Gabriel has been appointed Creative Director of the Spanish shoe brand Camper. Fashion media, for example, reported on the matter Fashion Network and Women’s Wear Daily.

“We are confident that with Achilles’ tremendous talent, unique vision and in-depth knowledge of Camper, we will be able to develop as a brand and strengthen our understanding of design and style, ”the company’s CEO Miguel Fluxà said according to Fashion Network.

Founded in 1975, Camper is Spanish Fluxàn an international shoe brand owned by the family. It has its own stores in 40 different countries and is reported to have generated revenues of more than EUR 182 million for its parent company.

Camper’s business in Salamanca, Spain.­

Achilles Ion Gabriel was appointed last year as the creative director of the company’s stand-alone brand, Camberlab, which showcases more experimental design. Its collection has included, for example, sturdy shoes called the Tractor.

The new work in the management of the entire Camper brand will start with the autumn and winter 2021 collection.

Achilles Ion Gabriel studied shoe design at Häme University of Applied Sciences. In 2011, he was featured on MTV To the top of fashion in the TV series.

The designer founded his own Ion shoe brand in 2012 and has since piloted it from Paris. In 2015, she won the Trendy Fashion Export Award.

The shoes of the Ion brand have been seen on the pages of Vogue magazine in Paris and Italy, for example, as well as at the Paris and Milan fashion weeks.