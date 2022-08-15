Fashion | The Finnish designer’s creations charmed Rihanna years ago – Now Ella Boucht has found her own sexual and gender identity, and it is reflected in her current works

Ella Boucht wants to record the life of queer communities. The new HÄN Archive project includes, among other things, a magazine published in July and a short film shot in the Turku archipelago.

Last In the summer, a momentary utopia was born in the Iniö archipelago of Turku. Queer Utopia.

Masculine self-identified people hit the rocks, floated in the sun and took saunas, far from the pulse of the cities.

Photographed in Turku short filmwhich describes the summer miniature community gathered for it, is a part HE Archive project, the background of which is a Finnish fashion designer currently living in London Ella Boucht.

The short film released as part of the HÄN project was filmed in the Turku archipelago.

Idea The HÄN project started when Boucht read books and magazines about London’s queer communities in the library of Central Saint Martins College of Arts.

Too much information about LGBTQ+ life from years ago has been lost. Joy, love, humor, eroticism, community – only a scratch on the surface of the experiences of sexual minorities and trans and transgender people has been preserved.

“We need to gather more information about queer communities,” he thought.

Today in July, Boucht jointly published a journalist-curator of those who moved from Russia to London Anastasia Fedorova and a photographer Anya Gorkova with the first magazine belonging to the HÄN Archive project.

The cover of the first magazine belonging to the HÄN project.

The focus of the project is on the lives of lesbian, trans and transgender people.

HÄN Archive aims to capture the present moment of London’s LGBTQ+ community and at the same time make the history of the city’s queer and kinky communities more accessible.

“Intergenerationalism is at the center. It’s great when older and younger LGBTQ+ people come together,” says Boucht.

Illustration of the first HÄN magazine.

In addition to abundant illustrations, the first issue includes interviews with drag kings and LGBTQ+ artists, as well as essays and poetry.

Along with the magazine, a digital online archive, events and publishing activities are planned for the multi-artistic project.

Drag artist Prinx Silver in the first issue of HÄN magazine.

HE Archive the first, 64-page publication, has received attention from fashion media such as the British Dazed-from the fashion magazine and From Vogue.

According to Boucht, the project has the ambition to expand the perspective from London to other places as well – such as Finland.

“Yes, everything has been done about gay men in Finland, but there is much less about the history of Finnish lesbians, trans people and people of the opposite sex. It would be interesting to tackle that,” says Boucht.

Ella Boucht moved to the UK in 2018 for his Masters at Central Saint Martins. Before that, he had graduated as a bachelor in Sweden from The Swedish School of Textiles at Boras University.

The designer’s career has been on the rise in recent years. In the summer of 2020, Dazed listed Boucht as one hundred “future names” amongthe iD fashion magazine, on the other hand called the collection he made for his master’s thesis at Central Saint Martins to “expand the butch identity”.

Boucht kertoo maskuliinisen butch-identiteetin vetoavan häneen henkilökohtaisesti, koska yhteisöissään aikaansaavat ja aktiiviset butchit ovat perinteisesti vähät välittäneet yleisestä mielipiteestä – ”zero fucks -asenne”, kuten hän itse sanoo.

As a designer, Boucht, on the other hand, is fascinated by the consideration of different bodies in masculine style. It’s a fun challenge: how to create, say, a vest or a suit so that it both looks and feels good on a woman or a trans person?

“From a tailor’s point of view, dressing a woman in a well-fitting suit is perhaps the most wonderful thing in the world,” he says.

The first one once Boucht received media attention in the fall of 2016, when the pop star Rihanna wore a coat designed by him. Rihanna showed up in a Paris night in Boucht’s fluffy pink creation.

According to Boucht, Rihanna’s stylist contacted her and asked if the then 23-year-old designer could borrow clothes from her new collection seen at the Stockholm Fashion Days.

Today, Boucht sees his life situation at that time in his coat as a bachelor’s student.

“Looking at it, you can see how much finding my own sexual and gender identity has influenced my design. Where you live and who you work with is also important,” says Boucht.

“But yes, it is very different from my current work. A fun change has taken place here”, sums up Boucht, who often uses leather in his designs these days.

By Ella Boucht on the website a British singer is mentioned as a partner Sam Smith.

Boucht says that he designed pieces of clothing for Smith’s music video, in addition to customizing the superstar’s fitted suit. Smith, who like Boucht is transgender, is glowed him in an interview.

“I love Ella Boucht, she’s amazing,” Smith said in October 2020.

However, according to Boucht, the planned collaboration plans were interrupted due to various reasons related to the corona, and his creations have not yet been seen publicly on Sam Smith.

“Hopefully they will still make it to the world,” says Boucht.

of the Queer community the HÄN Archive project, born from within, acts as a reaction to descriptions coming from the outside.

Boucht has watched with frustration and sadness the way the British mainstream media treats transgender people, for example. According to Boucht, the media is either silent about the activism of the trans communities, or alternatively, even outright anti-trans hate speech is given space.

In the media, stories about sexual and gender minorities emphasize negative experiences. There is less room for queer humor and hilarity.

There would be room for improvement in Finland as well.

“Mainstream media representations can be diversified by funding LGBTQ+ people’s projects where they get to tell their stories themselves. Otherwise, no authentic change will be achieved,” he says.