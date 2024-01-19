Achilles Ion Gabriel photographed in Florence after the launch show of his clothing brand.

First, he renewed the 200 million euro shoe business. Now he founded his own clothing brand. The Finnish Achilles Ion Gabriel has made an extraordinary career in the world, but in Finland this inventive genius is almost unknown.

Tthe appeal of a story, a film, a newspaper story or a person often arises from contradictions. Contradictions arouse interest. This time there is no shortage of contradictions. If Finns are usually associated with qualities such as engineer-like practicality, grayness, coldness or perhaps even introversion, then the Spanish could be associated with colorfulness, extroversion, even playfulness.

