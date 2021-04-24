Fashion The Finnish bag made of cactus was introduced in Vogue, USA, for its environmental friendliness

The Finnish ASK Scandinavian Plant Leather bag collection is made from fig cactus

Thursday April 22 was International Earth Day. In honor of the United States Vogue published an article, which featured ecological, herbal accessories from shoes to bags.

One of the ones presented was the Finnish ASK Scandinavian Plant Leather bag collection, which is made from fig cactus. The ecological nature of cactus bags is increased by the fact that they are grown 100% in rainwater, and the product must be recycled and partly biodegradable.

Environmentally friendly there is a growing demand for clothing and accessories, and manufacturers are constantly learning more ethical and ecological alternatives to produce them. HS wrote in the fall designer About Mari Koppanen, which manufactures leather – like utensils from blackboard.