Fashion | The FBI launched an investigation into the activities of the ex-director of a popular clothing brand

A BBC article published last year made allegations of sexual abuse of young men.

of the United States the federal police FBI has launched an investigation after the allegations against the former CEO of the clothing brand Abercrombie & Fitch, reports BBC.

The British broadcasting company BBC reported in October 2023 that the former CEO of a clothing company by Mike Jeffries and his partner by Matthew Smith is said to have organized numerous parties where young men were forced into sexual acts.

In an extensive BBC article, eight men said that they were lured to the events under the guise of possible modeling jobs. The men hoped to be part of the A&F brand's advertising campaigns. Events were organized between 2009 and 2015 at Jeffries' apartment in New York and at luxury hotels in London, Paris, Morocco and Venice.

The men interviewed by the BBC said that they had been recruited to the events through a middleman. The men received a reward for participating in the events. Still, all but one said they were permanently damaged by the experience.

According to the BBC, he acted as an intermediary James Jacobson. According to Jacobson, the men participated in the events “with an open mind” when the BBC approached him with an interview request and asked questions about his role. Jacobson denied wrongdoing.

the BBC according to the FBI is now interviewing and looking for potential witnesses. Jeffries' lawyer declined to comment to the BBC.

According to the BBC, a civil lawsuit has also been filed against Jeffries and Smith, accusing them of running a sex trade.

American Jeffries served as CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch from 1992 to 2014.