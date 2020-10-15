Fashion The fashion store of the LVMH Group, known for its luxury brands, was busier than expected

The turnover of the French group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has decreased by 21 percent this year compared to the same period last year.

French group LVMH aka Moët Hennessy Louis Vuittonin on Thursday reported its full-year and third-quarter revenue figures.

By the end of September this year, the Group’s net sales have fallen by 21 percent compared to what it was at the same time last year. Net sales this year have been EUR 30.3 billion.

During the third quarter, the Group’s net sales decreased by seven percent compared to the same period last year. This exceeded analysts ’expectations that revenue was estimated to shrink by 12 per cent, the news agency said Bloomberg says.

Coronavirus pandemic has had a strong impact on sales of luxury goods, as the industry is highly dependent on sales in stone foot shops. However, the LVMH Group’s net sales of fashion and leather products were better than expected.

Net sales in this product category increased 12 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period last year. According to Bloomberg, analysts expected a fall of 0.9 percent.

“Encouraging signs of recovery across several of the Group’s industries in June strengthened in the third quarter in all regions, particularly in the United States and Asia, where growth resumed,” the Group release said.

In contrast, sales of perfumes and cosmetics, as well as watches and jewelery, have continued to decline significantly. Sales of perfumes and cosmetics shrank by 16 percent in the third quarter and sales of watches and jewelry by 14 percent year-on-year.

Luxury product group LVMH was to be bought jewelry chain Tiffany. However, the group said in September that it retreats from the trade.

LVMH’s brands include Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Kenzo and Givenchy.

The main owner of LVMH is the richest man in Europe Bernard Arnault.