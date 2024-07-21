Fashion | The fashion house used a smiley face resembling Nirvana’s logo – the years-long legal dispute was resolved

Fashion|Nirvana filed a lawsuit against the fashion house more than five years ago.

A grunge band The company representing Nirvana and the fashion house Marc Jacobs International have settled their years-long lawsuit.

Nirvana filed a lawsuit against the fashion house already five and a half years ago in December 2018. Here’s the story The New York Times -newspaper.

The legal dispute started after the fashion house announced that it was referring to the grunge music style Bootleg Redux Grunge – collection.

Nirvana was a central band of the 1990s grunge music style, and the collection released by Marc Jacobs features a smiley face resembling the Nirvana logo, with the designer’s initials M and J in place of the eyes.

Nirvana the stylized smiley face he uses can be considered a variation of a fairly common smiley face motif, the most well-known forms of which include a yellow, circular face with black eyes and a smiling mouth.

The prevalence of the smiley face and the nuances of copyright interpretations surrounding it may have contributed to the fact that the legal dispute between Nirvana and Marc Jacobs lasted more than five and a half years.

In the version used by Nirvana, the circle is not completely round, it is drawn in yellow on a black background, its eyes have been replaced by x marks and a tongue is sticking out of its mouth, which can be interpreted as the face depicting an unconscious figure.

Band reasoned legal action because the guitarist-singer Kurt Cobain’s the smiley face version he designed was registered as the band’s trademark already in 1993.

In his counterclaim, Marc Jacobs claimed that the trademark was not properly registered and also questioned the claim that the smiley face was drawn by Kurt Cobain.

Information about the details of the contract that has now been concluded or the possible compensation amounts has not been made public. According to The New York Times, an artist who worked at the Geffen record company was also agreed upon at the same time by Robert Fisher a lawsuit claiming that Nirvana’s smiley face was designed by him.

