Fashion | The fashion house advertised its spring collection with a campaign referring to the sexualization of children

Fashion house Balenciaga has come under fire for using children in a campaign that also includes props that refer to child pornography.

French fashion house Balenciaga is known for its provocative antics.

Now it’s caught in the middle of an uproar over an advertising campaign in which children hold teddy bear handbags dressed in bdsm-inspired gear, which are part of the fashion house’s next spring collection.

In one picture, the child is lying on the sofa and there are empty wine glasses and a necklace in front of him on the table.

Higher court papers related to cases dealing with child pornography have also been used as shooting props.

Criticism of the advertising campaign quickly began to spread on social media. Many accused Balenciaga of sexualizing children and promoting child pornography.

Balenciaga posted an apology about it in the Instagram story section on Tuesday:

“We sincerely apologize for any offense our festive season campaign may have caused.”

The text says that the Plush Bear bags in question should not have been presented with children in the campaign. Balenciaga also announces that it has pulled the ads.

Muotitalo also regrets the use of disturbing documents in the campaign. It says it intends to take legal action against the parties responsible for the campaign and condemned the abuse of children.

Rolling Stone-magazine according to the photos were originally published on Balenciaga’s website in a campaign called Toy Stories.

Also an advertising photographer Gabriele Galimberti received an avalanche of criticism for the images and especially for the fact that they used documents from well-known trials related to the distribution of child pornography.

Among the materials, for example, is a documentary on the 2008 Supreme Court case State v. Williams, which upheld the federal criminalization of child pornography.

There was also a paper about the scandalous trial from 2002, where the court in turn weakened the laws created to prevent the distribution of child pornography.