Fashion The creator of Kenzo died of a coronavirus in the middle of Paris Fashion Week: Kenzo Takada, known for his playful work, was loved by everyone in a busy fashion world

With his colorful and playful work, Kenzo Takada created an aesthetic that transcended national, cultural, racial and gender boundaries. He was the first Japanese designer to gain a foothold in Paris.

Popular founder of the Japanese fashion brand Kenzo Kenzo Takada has died of coronavirus complications at age 81. Takada died on Sunday, October 4, at a hospital in Paris.

Symbolism has been seen in Takada’s death in the middle of Paris fashion weeks. The event has been severely restricted this year precisely because of the coronavirus. There are few screenings, and people tightly clad in masks are rarely allowed into them.

Takadasta became the first Japanese fashion designer to achieve a permanent foothold in Parisian and European fashion life.

The designer was known for his abundant use of bright colors, jungle-themed print fabrics, playfulness and courage. In his work, he created a new kind of aesthetic that transcended national, cultural, racial and gender boundaries. In fashion, he seamlessly combined East and West.

The New York Times recalled in his news of deaththat the fashion designer’s best-known saying was, “Fashion is like eating: you shouldn’t freeze on one and the same menu.”

The designer also stressed that fashion is not just for the few and the chosen. It is for everyone and it should not be too serious.

The flowers had blossomed in the fabrics of Kenzo’s autumn and winter 1992-1993 ready-to-wear clothing collection.­

Takada was born in Himeji near Osaka in 1939 to the family of a hotel owner. She got excited about fashion design early on after reading her sister’s fashion magazines, but to her parents ’liking, she went to college to read literature.

Later, however, she began her studies at a fashion school in Tokyo as one of the first male students.

Takada began his career as a designer of girls ’clothing in a Tokyo department store, but life changed unexpectedly because of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. According to The New York Times, his apartment was demolished as part of the construction of the Olympics, and Takada was given a ten-month rent in return.

With that money, Takada traveled to Paris in 1965 by ship. Her intention was to be in the Mecca of fashion for only half a year. He hardly knew French at all. However, the pop stretched for the rest of his life.

At first Takada sold sketches to fashion houses in Paris, but later decided to try to break through the fashion world under his own name, with the help of his small shop called Jungle Jap.

“I decorated the store myself with little money,” Takada said According to the BBC The South China Morning Post, to which he gave one of his last interviews last year. “One of the first paintings I saw in Paris was jungle-themed, and I fell in love with it. It inspires my trade. ”

Takada’s big breakthrough came in 1971 when journalists from the international fashion magazine Ellen had visited her fashion show. Takada’s style ended up directly with Ellen’s cover.

At first, Takada called the brand he created called Jap (“japsi”), after all, he playfully called himself the same name. But when he started in the U.S. market, he realized that some found the term offensive there and that’s why he changed the brand name. The new name Kenzo was also found on his own.

Kenzo Takada’s work strongly reflected the influence of Japanese culture. The picture shows Takada and the models presenting Kenzo’s autumn and winter season 1996-1997 collection in Paris in March 1996.­

Kenzosta quickly became a world famous fashion brand. Men’s clothing was added to the production in 1983, and later casual and sportier clothing was also produced under the Kenzo Jeans and Kenzo Jungle brands. Later, Kenzo scents and eyeglasses and sunglasses followed.

When Kenzo was at the peak of its success, Takada took it and sold it to the French LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton luxury empire in 1993.

To The South China Morning Post, he justified his decision, according to the BBC: “The most difficult year of my life was 1990, when my life partner Xavier died and my business partner had a stroke. That is why I sold the company to LVMH. I felt like I could no longer pull it to myself. ”

Takada worked for the company for a few more years, but retired in 1999, at just 60 years old.

She didn’t want to go back to fashion anymore. Time had changed, he thought hurry and commercialism had taken over the industry.

“Everything has changed, from how we make clothes, the way information spreads and how many seasons there are today,” he told The South China Morning Post.

Even then, he continued his design work. Takada designed, for example, a collection of home products, costumes for opera productions and the 2004 Olympic team in Japan. He also started painting. Last year, he opened his archives for the book. Published in February 2019 Kenzo Takada The book includes Takada’s sketches, diary excerpts, letters, and photographs.

Kenzo Takada took influences from Japanese design and culture on her clothes and everything she designed. He stressed that he did not want to repeat the work of French designers.

Through his work, Takada opened the doors to Europe for several other Japanese designers, for example To Yoshi Yamamoto.

“I think he was ahead of his time. She was one of the first designers to adopt genderless fashion. She did not want to implement the stereotypical idea of ​​masculine and feminine fashion, ”says the head of the fashion design department at the Lasalle School of Art in Singapore, interviewed by the BBC. Circe Henestrosa.

Kenzo Takada presented his design work to the media in Buenos Aires in 2009.­

Kenzo Takada himself was known as a happy and youthful man as the clothes and fabrics he designed were.

Kenzo Takada was known for his radiant smile.­

The news of his death made many celebrities in the fashion world remember Takada with great warmth. His radiant smile and mischievous sense of humor have come to mind.

Kenzo Takada was known in Paris for his spectacular fashion shows, which everyone wanted to get to. The show could be in a circus tent, for example, and the designer himself rode an elephant.

Although the fashion world is often tedious, there is one consensus: Takada was loved by everyone

Kenzo Takada and the models presented the ready-made clothes of Kenzo’s autumn and winter collection for the period 1998-1999 in Paris in March 1998.­

Kenzo Takada retired at the age of 60, but continued his career, designing costumes for the opera, among other things. Photo from 2018.­

Kenzo fashion store in Tokyo on October 5, 2020, the day after the death of brand founder Kenzo Takada.­

Kenzo Takada and a self-portrait he painted, which he donated to the Foundation founded by Princess Stephanie of Monaco to support work against AIDS in 2014.­

Kenzo Takada posed next to his self-painted images in Paris in 2010.­

Japanese-born Kenzo Takada in the garden of his lonft apartment in Paris in 2009.­