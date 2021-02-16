Fashion The clothes of Swedish intelligent Sara Danius, who has become a fashion icon, are auctioned and photographed on top of academic women

The family has wanted to find a way to use Sara Danius ’huge collection of clothing and shoes that would respect her life’s work. Danius was a writer and the first female permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy.

Author Sara Danius (1962–2019) an exhibition is held at the Sven-Harry Art Museum in Stockholm. Mode lever The exhibition will feature a series of portraits of academics by a photographer Angelina Bergenwall perpetuates in the clothes owned by Danius.

Among other things, fashion images are set Ebba Witt-Brattström, Agneta Stark and Hanna Wittrock. Sara Danius was the founder of the Sven-Harry Art Museum Sven-Harry Karlsson niece.

Sara Danius was the Swedish Academy’s first female permanent secretary and fashion icon. When Danius resigned from the Swedish Academy after becoming the scapegoat for the #metoo crisis, social media was filled with images of women appearing in a scarf collar characteristic of Danius.

The creations used by Danius often attracted attention at Nobel dinners as well. The Nationalmuseum in Stockholm would currently be on display for the past week Per Engsheden Designed for Danius evening dress exhibition, but the museum is closed due to a corona pandemic.

Sven-Harry the exhibition, which opens at the art museum on february 24, is also accompanied by an auction rally: about 80 items of danius ’extensive wardrobe will be auctioned through the Tradera service. The proceeds will go to the Danus Memorial Fund. He told about it, among other things Svenska Dagbladet on Tuesday on its website.

“Sara left behind an incredible collection of clothes and shoes,” says Danus ’sister Isadora Cugler. According to him, the family has wanted to find a way to use them that would respect Danius ’life’s work.

The Sven-Harry Museum website says the purpose of the photographs is to highlight and celebrate the academic courage of the women photographed, as well as to encourage people to go their own way, as Sara Danius did.