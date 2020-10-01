Fashion The big name in the fashion world is suspected of rape, and it doesn’t surprise Finnish models: Exploitation still happens, Laila Snelman’s office was just asked to send “girls” to sheikhs in Dubai

Suspicions of rape and exploitation by Gérald Marie, former director of the famous Elite modeling agency, date back to the 1980s and 1990s.

The world of fashion and design The # metoo movement has made itself look forward. Harvey Weinstein case After that, the rumor mill around the fashion industry has risen, and names have begun to emerge.

On September 21, four women brought an action before the Paris court. They blame one of the top names in the fashion world, the Frenchman Gérald Marieta, rape and sexual harassment. This was reported by several media outlets, including The Guardian.

Marie led the European operations of one of the world’s most successful modeling agencies, Elite, for 25 years. At least the top model among Finnish models Angelika Kallio worked on Elite lists in the 1990s. HS did not reach Kallio to comment.

All the cases of which Marieta is suspected have occurred in the 1980s and 1990s. Some of the alleged crimes have been committed against minors.

One of the women who filed the lawsuit is a journalist Lisa Brinkworth, who pretended to be a model in 1998 when making a documentary for the BBC. It brought the Marie scandal to the eye at the time.

In a secretly filmed document, Marie praised, among other things, that she seduced the participants of the Elite model competition, whose average age was 15 years. When the documentary was presented in 1999, Elite resigned from Marie the next day.

Now Marieta The lawsuit against the fashion surprise does not surprise anyone who knows the fashion world, says the top model who worked in Paris in the 1990s Niina Kurkinen.

“The exploitation of young women has been a daily occurrence for me from the moment I started doing model work. I have both seen and experienced it. “

Kurkinen himself left for Paris in 1991 when he was 16 years old and “completely green”.

“Even then, there was widespread talk among the models that Gérald Marieta should be watched out. However, it is only the #metoo movement that has opened up public debate as awareness of forms of violence against women has improved. ”

Brinkworthin the documentary revealed in 1999 how model bosses talked in the back rooms. The men made racist remarks and planned to seduce minors. Young models were offered drugs. Brinkworth himself was also harassed by Marie.

“Marie was very influential at the time. The BBC’s story became a major scandal, so there’s nothing more surprising about Marie – except perhaps that the charges are only being brought now, ”says Finnish model world veteran, founder of the Paparazzi modeling agency. Laila Snellman.

Laila Snellman­

He often met Marie in the 1980s and 1990s when he organized competitions in the Elite Model Look model competition in Finland.

According to Snellman, the Elite modeling agency should no longer be talked about in this context. Since Marie’s departure, staff and owners have changed, and the office has worked hard to clean up its reputation.

“When the incident came to light, many removed their daughter from Elite. It was almost the destruction of the Elite. ”

Gérald Marie emerged in questionable light again in 2012, when the top model Carrie Otis published his memoir Beauty, Disrupted. In it, Otis describes in detail how she became raped by Marie.

According to Niina Kurkinen, design agency managers like Marie were infinitely influential people in the Paris of the 1990s. They were well networked and practically able to decide who would become the top model.

Niina Kurkinen­

“It created favorable conditions for exploitation, especially for girls who came from poorer conditions and were under enormous pressure to get the money raised for their families.”

During the reign of Gérald Marie, Elite’s lists rose to fame, among other things Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell. Marie was also married to one of Elite’s top models, Linda Evangelistan with.

According to Snellman, some young models imagined that everything had to be done to succeed.

Gérald Marie and (Founder of Elite) Johnny Casablancas were tough women men, and they were constantly surrounded by the most beautiful girls in the world. Finnish models were often, in principle, skeptical of flirting, and not as financially dependent as those who had to support the entire family left behind. ”

Neither of the former models, do not think that the exploitation of the models would be history still.

“All of Hollywood is full of these stories. Weinstein is just the tip of the iceberg, ”Snellman says.

Kurkinen says that he has also been exploited in Finland.

“It is a mistake to think that this would only happen in the big world. As long as there are power positions, exploitation is also possible. ”

Kurkinen has experienced economic exploitation in Finland himself.

“I had it related to ambiguities in payroll and pension contributions. Economic pressure is just one form of violence. Now I am already 46 years old and I negotiate my contract itself. Exploitation typically occurs in the case of young models, which emphasizes the power situation, ”says Kurkinen.

Snellman says he recently received a “outrageous” email from Dubai asking his office to send “girls” to accompany the sheikh for huge sums of money.

“Of course, such a service is not the hay of a modeling agency. But it is clear that where there is a lot of money, there is also exploitation. ”

Gérald Marien the case has not yet been prosecuted, as the prosecutor is examining whether the evidence is sufficient to bring the case. The cases are also legally out of date, with more than 20 years.

Carré Sutton (formerly Otis) accuses Mariet of “numerous” rapes in 1986, when Otis was 17 years old. Also Swedish Ebba Karlsson and American Jill Dodd accuse him of rape in the 1980s.

Kurkinen reminds that although things that are more than 20 years old may be legally out of date, sexual offenses do not become obsolete for the experiencer.

“Experiences of violence never leave a person, and the responsibility for them should always lie with the perpetrator.”

Laila Snellman says identifying crimes was once difficult because the industry was very different than it is now.

“The atmosphere has changed and these women are now in a life situation that they dare to talk to. The world was completely different in the 1980s. That’s when the models went out in nightclubs. There was too much cocaine, money and bail. ”

As early as the recession of the 1990s, the situation changed and the fashion industry became “purely business”.

“Today, models like to go to bed at ten in the evening. Decadence and glamor have shed these jobs. ”

Snellman in the past, these have been limited to individual border crossings.

“I have known also really nice model of a gentleman offices. Things are not so black and white. At a young age, violence is harder to identify, and there was no talk of such things in the 1980s. ”

According to Niina Kurkinen’s experience, exploitation is structural.

“I argue that no serious design agency can say with a clear conscience that these are isolated cases. Not recognizing the problem is a big part of the problem. ”

Kurkinen himself currently works as a volunteer and on the board of the Women’s Support Service for Women Experiencing Violence.

“For many who have experienced abuse, such things may emerge from the past even after a long time, traumatic things come to mind. If that happens, you can contact the Women’s Line. ”