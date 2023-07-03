Fashion | “The bag always comes with a millionaire” – Such is the union of celebrities and luxury fashion

You can’t escape celebrity culture. That’s why musician Pharrell Williams is now the creative director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s collection.

Perhaps it shouldn’t have been a surprise. When the fashion house Louis Vuitton announced in February that musician-producer Pharrell Williams is the new creative director of its men’s collection, signs of a change in power relations had been in the air for some time.

If 20 years ago fashion houses didn’t want to lend clothes to rappers for photography, now they sat in the front row of shows in the seats of the most important guests.

Relationships in nurturing top musicians, the world’s second richest man, by Bernard Arnaultthe fashion houses of the luxury group LVMH:

Dior has collaborated Asap Rocky and Travis Scott’s with.

Drake wrote his song Signs on order for Louis Vuitton.

Tiffany & Co. got Beyoncé’s and Jay Z’s for the couple’s first joint advertising campaign. LVMH also owns half of Jay Z’s champagne brand.

The silver crown of thorns that was seen by Kendrick Lamar off Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers on the cover of the disc is made by Tiffany & Co.: more than 8,000 diamonds are embedded in its prongs.

In the story of the Business of Fashion publication, analysts estimate that 85-90 percent of Louis Vuitton’s profit comes from bags. A large part of the clothes seen in the shows of fashion houses never end up being sold.

Rustle has become the world’s biggest genre and American black hip-hop culture strongly defines all other culture, founder and editor-in-chief of the academic fashion publication Vestoj Anja Aronowsky Cronberg says.

“So if you want to reach the largest possible audience, you want to associate your brand with these cultural figures because they have the most influence right now.”

by Pharrell Williams many were still surprised by the choice. Even more irritated. The position of creative director was given to British menswear designers in the comments of fashion professionals To Martine Rose or Grace Wales to Bonner.

Williams’ predecessor at Louis Vuitton had a friend of his Virgil Abloh, who died of cancer in November 2021. At the time, Abloh’s reception had the same features. Abloh also represented hip-hop culture, and he didn’t have training as a clothing designer either.

There are big fashion names that don’t have designer training, but for many Williams already seemed too far-fetched.

“But he is not there to create a new silhouette. His role is to attract attention. This is branding tuned to its peak,” says Aronowsky Cronberg.

For the same reason, Versace launched a co-design collection Dua Lipa’s with and Lanvin, who is applying for his place, announced the cooperation rapper Future with. Its purpose is “to build a bridge between fashion and music”.

“ Celebrity culture is the perfect Trojan horse for luxury fashion.

Kanye West said in an October interview with a French radio channel that he had been offered the Vuitton position before Virgil Abloh. After the appointment of Williams, the claim is a little easier to believe.

In addition to its global reach, what makes rap an optimal partner for fashion is its relationship with luxury products: showing and acquiring them is not a secret. The names of luxury brands are an integral part of rap’s lore and language.

“For another genre, similar consumption could seem tasteless, nouveau riche”, says Aronowsky Cronberg.

“Given the history of black Americans, owning luxury products represents an achievement to be proud of. Not about that to call out nobody.”

Music manager by Steven Victor In a shooting Instagram video, Pharrell Williams presents a crocodile leather LV monogram bag with metal parts made of gold or gilded. The golden padlock is embedded full of diamonds.

In the video, Victor asks why Williams calls the bag Millionaire.

“Because it always comes with a millionaire,” Williams replies.

A total of 75 outfits were seen at the show presenting Louis Vuitton’s summer 2024 collection.

by Pharrell Williams much has been said and written about the debut show in Paris the week before Midsummer, less about the clothes seen there.

Celebrity culture is the perfect Trojan horse for luxury brands: when the attention was drawn to the guests and performers, many might have missed the fact that some of the meme-ized pixel clothes in the collection are made of mink.

Mink was also seen as a guest on the show Kim Kardashian’s used belt bag.

Many large fashion houses and groups finance the development of new sustainable materials, but part of the “luxury” of traditional fashion houses still comes from controversial materials.

Louis Vuitton opened two new leather ateliers in France last year. They make ultra high-end bags from exotic skins, such as crocodile, snake or ostrich.

Among the LVMH brands, in addition to Louis Vuitton, at least Dior and Fendi use fur in their clothes. LVMH acquires part of its fur skins from the Finnish fur auction Saga Furs.

In a big fashion house, each part of the outfit has its own design team, who also have their own bosses. At Vuitton, these chief designers are paid more than creative directors at many other houses.

“ In the 1990s, a famous designer name was still enough to be considered.

From the quiet one luxury has been talked about lately, but there is nothing quiet about luxury fashion marketing.

The Pont Neuf bridge was closed because of the Louis Vuitton show, and the show reportedly cost 350 million euros. It got content marketing on steroids: well-deserved media around the world and Jay Z’s gig.

“I believe that in the near future audience tickets for big fashion shows will be sold like the Super Bowl,” says Aronowsky Cronberg.

Most of the big fashion houses make a profit by selling bags. Shows are organized to gain visibility to sell more bags. A large part of the clothes seen in shows never end up being sold.

Louis Vuitton has been producing bags since 1854, clothes only since the late 1990s. That’s when Bernard Arnault hired by Marc Jacobs to design a clothing collection, because the show reviews got the most column space in the magazines.

Arnault later bought Alexander McQueen to design for Givenchy and John Galliano For Dior. At that time, a famous designer name was still enough to take into account.

After his debut show, Pharrell Williams has been photographed as a guest at several other fashion house shows. Few creative directors get, or even want, that kind of exposure.

If The hiring of Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton feels more like a collaboration between the two brands than an appointment, that’s because it is.

Williams is a brand with a ready-made audience of millions, its own music festival, a cosmetics line, a clothing brand, a luxury goods auction and several charities.

“Pharrell Williams Incorporated,” says Aronowsky Cronberg.

With Williams, Louis Vuitton gets to places where fashion houses don’t normally appear.

In April, at the Something In The Water festival in Williams’ hometown of Virginia Beach, accessories made with Vuitton were sold and the area had a 10-meter high sandcastle pyramid as a selfie background. It was built to look like Vuitton trunks.

Multi-channel visibility is a win for Vuitton that it doesn’t need but wants.

At the beginning of the year, LVMH announced that it had achieved an all-time record result in 2022 “despite the geopolitical and economic world situation”, and LV’s profit rose above 20 billion for the first time.

But you could always go bigger.

British designer Christopher Kane announced the day after Williams’ debut show that he would be closing his label.

In an interview with The Guardian at the beginning of June, Martine Rose spoke about the difficulties of independent brands, reflected on the importance of celebrity designers (without mentioning Pharrell Williams) and said that she was “disheartened” by the state of British fashion.

In big houses, success is mainly measured by what remains below the line. Their creative directors have started to change every couple of years, sometimes even faster. There has been talk of the designers’ game of chairs – musical chairs – where when the music ends, the seats are reassigned and someone is always left without a chair.

Is the celebrity designer protected from the chair game?

“Of course not. Louis Vuitton is a stronger brand than Pharrell Williams. The Arnaults practically own Paris, as the show showed. But I don’t think he’s meant to be there forever,” says Aronowsky Cronberg

The music starts here.

Read more: The Finnish model appeared at the Louis Vuitton fashion show, Rihanna and Beyoncé walked by at the party: “Inconceivable thing”

Read more: Louis Vuitton hired Pharrell Williams for a major wash, and it’s also causing a stir in the fashion world