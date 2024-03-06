Fashion | The advertising watchdog backtracked on its ruling that singer FKA Twigs was a “stereotypical sex object”

The banned Calvin Klein ad is partially allowed again.

IN BRITAIN the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), which oversees advertising, has backed down of what he did in January of the decision in which it banned an advertisement by the clothing company Calvin Klein after interpreting it as objectifying women, among other things BBC and The Guardian tell.

The decision is about an advertisement in which the singer-songwriter FKA Twigs or Tahliah Debrett Barnett (b. 1988) poses as a model and is partially covered in a denim shirt.

According to the ASA's previous ruling, the ad portrayed the model as a stereotypical sex object and directed the audience's gaze to her body rather than the clothing she was wearing.

ASA published on Wednesday the writing, where it said that the previous decision to ban the ad had received widespread criticism. The reconsideration was also influenced by the fact that the arguments that led to the banning of the ad were feared to have been significantly flawed, The Guardian reports that an ASA representative said.

According to the new decision, the image is no longer seen as explicitly sexual, which is why the ASA does not consider it necessary to ban the ad completely. According to the ASA, the ad portrays FKA Twigs as confident and in control, which is why she is not considered objectified.

Instead, the ad is still considered to be so openly sexual that it is still not allowed to be shown in places where children can see it, The Guardian reports.

FKA Twigs did not initially agree with the advertising self-regulatory body. In January, she wrote on her Instagram account that she did not see a stereotypical sex object in the picture, as the advertising supervisor had labeled her.

He wrote that he is proud of his physical being and that he reflects the art he creates with his body by Josephine Baker, Eartha Kittin and by Grace Jones to the standards set by women who have broken the boundaries of empowerment.

FKA Twigs compared the case to other similar advertising campaigns and said that she sees double standards in the situation.

By this he was apparently referring to Calvin Klein's second advertising campaign, in which the actor Jeremy Allen White for example lying on the couch scantily clad and after which he could answer the ones related to the advertising pictures excited questions On the red carpet of the Golden Globe gala.

In the same advertising campaign with FKA Twigs, they are also models Kendall Jenner, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Michael B. Jordan. Calvin Klein has defended FKA Twigs and Jenner's ads, describing their poses as natural and neutral.

“The images are not tasteless, but show two confident and empowered women who have chosen to identify with the Calvin Klein brand,” The Guardian reports Calvin Klein as saying.