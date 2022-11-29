Fashion | The advertising campaign depicting children caused outrage, now the brand’s celebrity ambassador Kim Kardashian also condemns it

Balenciaga posted a new apology on Instagram for its ad campaign that caused a stir.

Franco-Spanish fashion house Balenciaga was in the middle of an uproar last week for an advertising campaign in which children are holding teddy bear handbags dressed in bdsm-themed accessories, which are part of the fashion house’s next spring collection. The fashion house pulled the pictures after criticism.

Now also a social media giant and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has said that he is “reevaluating” his collaboration with Balenciaga. Kardashian has acted as a celebrity ambassador for Balenciaga, appearing in their outfits and showcasing them on social media.

Kim Kardashian

“As a mother of four, I am shocked by these pictures,” Kardashian commented on Twitter on Sunday. He said that he had spent the previous days talking with Balenciaga’s working group to understand “how something like this could have happened”.

“Children’s safety must be a priority, and any attempt to normalize child abuse should have no place in our society – period,” he wrote.

In social the media also brought up another recently published photo series from the joint advertising campaign of Balenciaga and Adidas, in which Supreme Court papers related to cases dealing with child pornography had been used as props.

After this, Balenciaga filed a $25 million lawsuit against the North Six company that produced the ads, reports AFP.

Balenciaga issued an apology last week. A new apology was posted on Instagram on Monday following Kardashian’s comment. In the publication, Balenciaga says he wants to learn from his mistakes and be more precise in the work he does in the future.

In October Balenciaga ended its collaboration with Kardashian’s ex-spouse Kanye West’s with after West posted an anti-Semitic tweet and attended Paris Fashion Week wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt, which belittles the Black Lives Matter movement that promotes human rights.