Fashion | Singer FKA Twigs rejects advertising regulator's ruling that she is a 'stereotypical sex object'

A Calvin Klein ad featuring FKA Twigs was banned in Britain.

11.1. 20:08

in Britain The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), which oversees advertising, has banned the clothing company Calvin Klein's ad featuring the singer FKA Twigs or Tahliah Debrett Barnett (b. 1988). The ASA ended up banning the ad after interpreting it as objectifying women. About that says the BBC.

FKA Twigs herself does not agree to ban the ad, but writes In the Instagram messaging service that you don't see a “stereotypical sex object” in the image of the ad, like the advertising self-regulatory body in the decision referred to.

“I see a beautiful, strong black woman whose incredible body has endured more pain than anyone can imagine,” she writes.

“Compared to similar advertising campaigns of recent times, I can't help but notice a double standard here,” he continues.

Apparently, he's referring to Calvin Klein's second ad campaign featuring the actor Jeremy Allen White for example lying scantily clad on the couch. This underwear ad garnered a lot of attention, for example, at the Golden Globe gala held on Sunday, where White received on the red carpet to answer excited questions regarding advertising images.

Instead British advertising self-regulatory body ASA interpreted FKA Twigs' ad image “focuses attention on the model's body rather than the advertised clothing.”

An ad featuring FKA Twigs is a part advertising campaignwhere the models are also Kendall Jenner, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Michael B. Jordan. According to the BBC there were two complaints about the campaign, but the ASA did not see the ads featuring Jenner's images as problematic as the ad featuring FKA Twigs. Pictures of Johnson and Jordan are not mentioned in the complaints at all.

FKA Twigs performed in Helsinki at the Flow festival in August 2016.